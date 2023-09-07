"He was out there" - Ian Wright slams Liverpool for failing to sign 'top-end' Manchester City star this summer 

Arsenal legend Ian Wright recently criticized Liverpool for not signing Josko Gvardiol this summer.

Jurgen Klopp's side suffered a poor 2022-23 season, finishing fifth in the league and failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. They bolstered their midfield during the summer, bringing in the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, and Ryan Gravenberch.

However, Liverpool failed to address their questionable depth in defence. The Reds were reportedly keen on acquiring one centre-back with the likes of Levi Colwill, Piero Hincapie, Arthur Theate, and Josko Gvardiol considered.

Gvardiol, who was a Reds fan growing up, was linked to Anfield when the 21-year-old was confirmed to be leaving RB Leipzig this summer. However, the Merseysiders were put off by the defender's £77 million price tag.

The Croatia international ended up joining Manchester City on August 5, signing a five-year deal at the club.

Wright questioned the Reds' decision to not push for Gvardiol. He told Premier League Productions (via ECHO):

"If you are going to play with that inverted full-back, then I am not sure Joe Gomez or Joel Matip is the guy. When you look at Liverpool down the years since, they have brought a proper defender. Yes, they paid for Virgil van Dijk and [Ibrahima] Konate. Andy Robertson. [Kostas] Tsimikas as well."

He added:

"Four players they have paid for, it’s not good enough for a club of that stature and what they are trying to do. I feel that Liverpool should have got a real top-end defender - someone like Josko Gvardiol. He was out there. You should try to go in."

Ibrahima Konate and Trent Alexander-Arnold are currently recovering from their respective injuries, while Virgil van Dijk is still suspended due to his red card.

Jurgen Klopp will have to be dependent on the likes of Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, and youngster Jarrel Quansah to deputize in their places. Only time will tell if the Reds' decision to not invest in defence comes back to haunt them.

Liverpool vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold withdraws from England squad due to injury

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold recently withdrew from the England national team after he picked up a hamstring injury during the Reds' 3-0 against Aston Villa on September 3.

The 24-year-old put in a man-of-the-match performance, providing one assist as Jurgen Klopp and Co. continued their good run of form this season. However, he was substituted in the 71st minute after feeling his hamstring.

Unfortunately, Alexander-Arnold is now expected to miss the next two to three weeks due to the knock. As a result, he will miss England's upcoming Euros qualifiers against Ukraine and Scotland.

The No. 66 will complete his rehabilitation at the AXA Training Center and faces a race against time to be fit against Wolverhampton Wanderers on September 16.