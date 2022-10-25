“He does things we haven’t seen before” - Ex-France manager lavishes praise on PSG superstar Lionel Messi

Former France manager Raymond Domenech has described Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi as 'the most wonderful player' he has ever seen.

The legendary forward has been in startling form for the Parisiens this term following his difficult debut campaign last year. Messi has scored nine times and provided ten assists for the French champions in 15 appearances across all competitions so far.

The Argentine forward has been in ominous form in the leadup to his fifth and final FIFA World Cup, which is set to kick off in less than a month's time. Domenech, who guided France to the 2006 World Cup final before losing to Italy on penalties, showered praise on Messi in an interview with Diario.

Domenech believes the Barcelona icon can do things that no other player has been able to do, as he proclaimed (via Roy Nemer):

"First of all, for me, Messi is the most wonderful player I have ever seen. He is able to do everything that hasn't been seen. There are players that do interesting things but he does things that we haven't seen before."

Messi appears to be thriving in PSG boss Christophe Galtier's system, with the forward striking up a deadly bond with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

Javier Pastore believes Lionel Messi has 'found his place' at PSG

Former PSG playmaker Pastore has also been impressed with Messi's impact this season, claiming that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has connected with the team.

Pastore, who played alongside Messi for Argentina, told Le Parisien (as per PSG Talk):

“I watch all his matches, and it’s impressive to see the level he’s been playing with since the start of the season. He’s another player. I was sure it was going to be like this. I think he has found his place on the pitch and the connection with the whole team.”

Pastore also believes Messi was not fully focused on the club last season, as he explained:

“He was not at 100% physically last year, whereas this season we can see him very well. He knew he had to do a lot more. Now, we see him physically and mentally, he is ready to make big matches. Its positioning has evolved as well. He is a playmaker and more the player who will complete the actions."

"He places himself more to make the team play and to score the others. We see it on the right, on the left, chaining the one-two. He needed to change his game, he understood that because he is a very intelligent player. Now, he can make the difference anywhere on the pitch.”

