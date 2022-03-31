"He ticks another box in an amazing year" - Petr Cech heaps praise on 30-year-old Chelsea star 

Chelsea goalkeeping legend Petr Cech has lauded Blues' shotstopper Edouard Mendy for what has been yet another amazing year for the Senegalese.

Mendy has continued his hugely impressive form since joining the Stamford Bridge outfit in September 2020. His consistency has not gone unnoticed, with not only his club exploits earning plaudits but his endeavors on the international stage as well.

He excelled in Tuesday's FIFA World Cup playoff final penalty shootout win over Egypt, confirming Senegal's place in the quadrennial tournament in Qatar this winter.

Mendy saved Mostafa Mohamed's spot-kick en route as Senegal qualified for the World Cup at Egypt's expense. Earlier, he helped his team win the AFCON title, also at the expense of Egypt.

Praising Mendy for his brilliant performances for Senegal, Cech wrote on Chelsea's official website:

"Edou had a difficult playoff because Senegal played Egypt in a repeat of the final of the Africa Cup of Nations which they won, and this game again came to penalties."

He continued:

"We could all see how much pressure that put on the players because there was a lot of penalties missed in that shootout. In the end, Edou now has another big tick on his CV, going to his first World Cup, which is amazing because everybody wants to do that. He ticks another box in the amazing year and a half he's had."

✈️ @Arrizabalager So happy for Edouard Mendy, what a player, what a man So happy for Edouard Mendy, what a player, what a man 😍 https://t.co/iM802U8KXE

The 30-year-old joined Chelsea from Ligue 1 side Rennes for £21.6 million in the summer of 2020. He immediately usurped Kepa Arrizabalaga to become the first-choice keeper at Stamford Bridge during his debut campaign. Mendy would go on to win the UEFA Champions League with the club.

For his fabulous exploits, he was awarded the 'UEFA Goalkeeper of the Year' award before winning the FIFA Club World Cup with the Blues in February.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 20 - Chelsea goalkeeper Édouard Mendy kept his 20th Premier League clean sheet in this game (38th start) – only Petr Cech (26), Pepe Reina (32), Alisson (36) and Roy Carroll (37) have needed fewer starts to reach 20 shut outs in the competition’s history. Saviour. 20 - Chelsea goalkeeper Édouard Mendy kept his 20th Premier League clean sheet in this game (38th start) – only Petr Cech (26), Pepe Reina (32), Alisson (36) and Roy Carroll (37) have needed fewer starts to reach 20 shut outs in the competition’s history. Saviour. https://t.co/KT14xlFoAG

Kepa Arrizabalaga to depart Chelsea after playing second fiddle to Edouard Mendy?

When Mendy was signed in the summer of 2020, many believed he was brought in to challenge Kepa and push the Spaniard to perform at a higher level.

The former Athletic Bilbao keeper did not show the consistency expected of a £72 million signing (a world record fee for a goalkeeper). However, Mendy immediately outshone Kepa with his incredible performances under then-Chelsea manager Frank Lampard.

Once Thomas Tuchel took over the reins in early 2021, the Spaniard was out of the Chelsea starting XI.

SuperSport 🏆 @SuperSportTV Kepa vs Mendy after 50 appearances for Chelsea Kepa vs Mendy after 50 appearances for Chelsea 👀 https://t.co/neOZWauUkH

Under Tuchel, Kepa has been a regular in cup competitions. However, that is not what the club or player likely expected when he was signed for such a huge fee.

Kepa has appeared just 22 times under Tuchel and may look to depart this summer, with Newcastle United being touted as a potential destination. Daily Star reported in early March that the Magpies are targeting the former Bilbao man and could pay £50 million for him.

He could be viewed as a long-term replacement for Martin Dubravka, who is now 33.

