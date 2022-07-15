“He ticks the boxes in terms of how they play” – Paul Merson believes Chelsea should sign Cristiano Ronaldo to beat Liverpool and Man City in title race

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson believes Chelsea should sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United this summer. The pundit claimed that the Portuguese would score many goals at the club to help them close the gap on Liverpool and Manchester City.

Ronaldo is reportedly looking to leave Manchester United this summer, and the Blues were among the clubs linked with him. However, Thomas Tuchel has decided against signing the forward this summer and wants to focus on other talents, as per Evening Standard.

Chelsea are now focused on different deals - Tuchel isn’t keen on signing Cristiano. Thomas Tuchel has decided against Cristiano Ronaldo signing, as things stand. Jorge Mendes had talks with Todd Boehly but final decision has always been up to the manager.Chelsea are now focused on different deals - Tuchel isn’t keen on signing Cristiano. Thomas Tuchel has decided against Cristiano Ronaldo signing, as things stand. Jorge Mendes had talks with Todd Boehly but final decision has always been up to the manager. 🔵 #CFCChelsea are now focused on different deals - Tuchel isn’t keen on signing Cristiano. https://t.co/Fa19FcPhNX

However, writing about this his Daily Star column, Merson claimed the Blues should sign the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. He wrote:

"Chelsea won't finish higher than third next season unless they sign a world-class striker. And there is one player ideally suited to fill the role still on the market - Cristiano Ronaldo. Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Natha Ake are all good players and they all help Chelsea now."

He added:

"But it's up front where they really need help because Kai Havertz isn't really a striker for me and doesn't guarantee you 20 goals a season. And that is something Ronaldo certainly would."

Merson stated that the Manchester United forward would thrive due to the creativity and service in the Chelsea squad. He believes that with crossers like Reece James and Ben Chilwell, the 37-year-old would score many goals.

He wrote:

"Chelsea dominate virtually every game they play and they're playing on the edge of the other team's box. You've got Ben Chilwell and Reece James, two of the best crosses of a ball in the world who can put the ball in the box. Who's the best finisher in the world if you can put the ball in the box with quality? Ronaldo!"

He added:

"Chełsea should go for him 100%. They play a certain way. It's why Romelu Lukaku struggled - because there's no space to run into. At Chelsėa he wouldn't have to beat three players to get a sight of goal. Put Ronaldo in that team with James and Chilwell whipping balls in and who's going to stop him?"

Manchester United unwilling to sell Cristiano Ronaldo amidst links with Chelsea

While Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly decided he wants to leave, Manchester United are not willing to sell him this summer.

Chelsea are interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo and have held talks with his agent Jorge Mendes, reports @David_Ornstein

They are keen to keep him and add him to the attack under Erik ten Hag soon. The Portugal international was the club's top scorer last season with 24 goals in 38 matches in all competitions.

He has, however, missed both pre-season matches so far as he is on a break due to personal reasons.

The Red Devils have played two pre-season games so far and won both, including a 4-0 win over Liverpool earlier this week in Thailand.

