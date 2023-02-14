“He has not told me anything” – Carlo Ancelotti says he's unaware of out-of-contract Real Madrid superstar’s future plans 

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is unsure what the future holds for midfielder Toni Kroos. The German is out of contract at the end of the season.

Kroos, 33, has been at the Santiago Bernabeu since arriving from Bayern Munich in 2014 for €25 million. He has made 395 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring 27 goals and providing 87 assists.

However, with his contract up in the summer, speculation has grown over his future with Real Madrid. Ancelotti has said that he doesn't know what Kroos' plans are. He said (via Madrid Universal):

“I can’t say what will happen. He hasn’t told me anything, but the feeling I have is positive: that he can renew, but it’s a feeling.”

Toni Kroos @ToniKroos 🏼 twitter.com/SofascoreINT/s… Sofascore @SofascoreINT | QUICK STAT



Toni Kroos completed 17/17 long balls v Cádiz – that's the most long balls anyone has completed with a 100% accuracy in a LaLiga match since he himself had 20/20 long balls on 2 Nov 2019 v Betis.



Los Blancos' passing maestro was at it again.



Kroos has featured 30 times across competitions this season, scoring two goals and providing four assists. Madrid have started rebuilding their midfield following the acquisitions of Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni in the last two years.

Moreover, Federico Valverde has risen through the ranks and become a key member of Ancelotti's midfield. The reigning La Liga champions have also reportedly made Borussia Dortmund's teenage midfielder Jude Bellingham their top transfer target for the summer.

According to Sports Mole, Kroos is considering retiring from the game altogether when his Madrid contract expires. He's currently sidelined with an injury, with Ancelotti confirming that the German will not face Elche in La Liga on Wednesday (February 15).

Real Madrid boss Ancelotti comments on Karim Benzema's future

Karim Benzema (centre) faces an uncertain future at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Star striker Karim Benzema is also out of contract at the end of the season. The Frenchman has become Los Blancos' protagonist over the years. He won the 2022 Ballon d'Or for a stellar 2021-22 campaign. The forward bagged 44 goals and contributed 15 assists in 44 games across competitions as Madrid won the La Liga-UEFA Champions League double.

This season, Benzema has been plagued by injury issues but has still managed 15 goals and three assists in 25 games across competitions. Ancelotti is uncertain about his future but insists that a legend such as the Frenchman should retire at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Italian said (via the aforementioned source):

“I don’t know. But I repeat: Real Madrid legends must retire at Real Madrid.”

Ballon d'Or #ballondor @francefootball



#ballondor Karim Benzema is the fifth French football player to win the Ballon d'Or Karim Benzema is the fifth French football player to win the Ballon d'Or 🇫🇷#ballondor https://t.co/SCrfe1opoy

Madrid may need to start considering a long-term replacement for the 35-year-old Benzema. They have signed Palmeiras wonderkid Endrick, but he's only 16 and won't arrive before the summer of 2024. Los Blancos tried signing Paris Saint-Germain attacker Kylian Mbappe last May, but he signed a new three-year deal at the Parc des Princes instead.

