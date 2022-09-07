"He told me he wasn’t happy" - Fabio Cannavaro makes unexpected/surprise claim on ex-Manchester United star Paul Pogba's

Juventus legend Fabio Cannavaro has surprisingly claimed that former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is unhappy following his departure from Old Trafford.

Pogba left Manchester United in July and rejoined Juve following the expiration of his contract with the Red Devils.

However, the midfielder is currently sidelined with a meniscus injury to his right knee which has stopped him from making a competitive appearance for Juve.

The injury requires surgery which has cast doubt on his participation with France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup later this year.

Alongside this, personal problems have emerged with his brother Mathias with regard to the ongoing witchcraft saga.

Cannavaro has told Canal+ that he spoke to the Juve midfielder who has told him of his unhappiness since leaving Manchester (via Football365 in France):

“A few weeks ago, I said that Paul Pogba cared more about his haircuts than his game. I was able to speak to him since then. He told me he wasn’t happy, and when a footballer isn’t happy, it affects him in every area.”

The Frenchman had a difficult end to his spell at Manchester United when news emerged that he would not be extending his stay with the club.

He was unceremoniously booed by the Old Trafford faithful in a 3-2 win over Norwich City on April 16.

The midfielder has endured constant scrutiny over a perceived lack of contribution during his time with United.

Pogba joined the Red Devils from Juve back in 2016 for a then-world record £89 million.

He made 233 appearances for United, scoring 39 goals and creating 54 assists.

"I need to enjoy what I do" - Paul Pogba after leaving Manchester United this summer

Paul Pogba has had a difficult past year

Paul Pogba gave an eye-opening interview to Uninterrupted about what his goals were for the rest of his career.

The former Manchester United midfielder said:

"I just want the best for me. I'm thinking, putting everything together, taking my time, and I'm just looking for the best, I want to play football, be myself always, and enjoy what I do."

He continued,

"I need to enjoy what I do because otherwise I cannot perform well. I don't want to be thinking negatively. We can be losing games, trophies but you have to be happy and enjoy yourself -- that's what I'm looking for."

Unfortunately, it may be some time before we see Pogba back on the pitch and enjoying himself.

The surgery on his right knee can take up to three to six months to recover from.

