“He is a total footballer” – Xavi reserves special praise for Barcelona star with ‘heart’ and ‘passion’ 

Xavi Hernandez lavished praise on Barcelona's Gavi before his team's La Liga clash against Mallorca on Tuesday, September 27.

The Spaniard has been a crucial part of Xavi's XI and has featured in all of his team's seven games across competitions this season. He came on as a substitute in the first half against Celta Vigo to replace the injured Frenkie de Jong.

With Barcelona trailing 2-0 in the 76th minute of the game, Gavi helped his team stage a memorable win. He provided a delicious cross for Joao Cancelo in the 89th minute and the Portuguese full-back made no mistake with his first-time finish to complete the comeback.

The vision and execution of the pass in the dying embers of the game proved pivotal as Barca continued their unbeaten start to the season. Real Madrid's 3-1 loss against Atletico Madrid on Sunday, September 24, meant Barca ended gameweek six at the top of the points table.

Ahead of the game against Mallorca, Xavi praised Gavi and said at his pre-match press conference (h/t @ManagingBarca on X):

"Gavi is the soul, the heart, the passion... He is a total footballer."

At the age of just 19, Gavi has accumulated 103 senior caps for Barca. He could be in line to start against Mallorca given De Jong and Pedri's injuries.

Barcelona boss Xavi said he watched Madrid derby

Atletico Madrid put on a clinical display against Real Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano this weekend.

The game proved to be of great significance as Los Colchoneros ended Real Madrid's perfect start to the season. Three crosses from Atletico's left flank resulted in three headed goals as Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba had a difficult day at the office.

Barca now sit first in the table, level on points with Girona (16) but boasting a better goal difference. In his latest pre-match presser, Xavi Hernandez was asked if he watched the derby in the capital. He said, via BarcaUniversal:

"I saw it, it was a great game, especially from Atlético, with intensity and generosity in the work. A great game of football. I only saw the game, it’s a very favourable result for Atlético, a very important win."

Real Madrid can still overtake Barcelona if they win on Tuesday against UD Las Palmas. But Barca will have the opportunity to retain the top stop immediately after Los Blancos' clash. The first El Clasico of the season, meanwhile, will take place on 28 October.