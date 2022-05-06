"He trained very well and maybe starts tomorrow"- Tuchel provides encouraging update on 'important' Chelsea star ahead of Wolves game

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku is an 'important part of the squad next season' ahead of the Blues' Premier League clash with Wolves on Saturday. The 28-year-old striker has been a peripheral figure at Stamford Bridge recently, enduring a wretched run of form.

Lukaku joined Chelsea from Inter Milan for a club-record fee of £97.5 million last summer. He was expected to lead the Blues to the Premier League title but has failed to live up to expectations. The striker currently finds himself behind Kai Havertz and Timo Werner in the pecking order.

The Belgian was an unused substitute in Chelsea's 1-0 loss to Everton, which led many to believe he has completely fallen out of favour with Tuchel. However, the German has revealed that Lukaku has ' trained very well and maybe starts tomorrow.

The former BvB and PSG boss said that he decided not to bring Lukaku on against the Toffees due to a lack of substitutions he had after Jorginho was taken off at half-time. Tuchel said as per Football.london:

"Always I want him to be an important part. Right now, he is an important part of the squad next season. There are no players set to depart of improvements because of the situation. We signed a big player; we still have a big player. He didn't come on because we had three subs and had to use one for Jogi at half-time. He trained very well and maybe starts tomorrow."

The former Manchester United striker has scored just five goals in 23 league games this season. He has struggled to adapt to Tuchel's system and seems desperately short of confidence.

Thomas Tuchel says he wants Romelu Lukaku to be an important part of the squad next season and discusses why he wasn't played against Everton 🗣️ "Maybe starts tomorrow, let's see."Thomas Tuchel says he wants Romelu Lukaku to be an important part of the squad next season and discusses why he wasn't played against Everton 🗣️ "Maybe starts tomorrow, let's see." 👀Thomas Tuchel says he wants Romelu Lukaku to be an important part of the squad next season and discusses why he wasn't played against Everton 🔵 https://t.co/n8Lf0sEvRP

Chelsea could allow Romelu Lukaku to leave this summer

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: The Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final

Thomas Tuchel revealed that Lukaku is part of his plans for next season. The club could, however, part ways with the Belgian if he has no desire to stay.

According to Calciomercato, the 28-year-old is unhappy at Stamford Bridge and is eager to return to Inter Milan this summer. The Belgian thrived during his two seasons with the Serie A giants. He scored 64 goals in 95 appearances across competitions, netting 24 league goals to help them win the Serie A title last season.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Romelu Lukaku will have to accept a wage cut of €7m-a-year to re-join Inter Milan this summer from Chelsea.



(Source: Calciomercato) Romelu Lukaku will have to accept a wage cut of €7m-a-year to re-join Inter Milan this summer from Chelsea.(Source: Calciomercato) 🚨 Romelu Lukaku will have to accept a wage cut of €7m-a-year to re-join Inter Milan this summer from Chelsea.(Source: Calciomercato) https://t.co/CxlRzMXNbC

The striker could, however, have to take a major pay cut if he rejoins Inter, as they may not be able to afford the £325,000 per week wages he currently earns.

