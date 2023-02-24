“He tried a few times to kiss me, and I always said ‘no’” – When Bruno Fernandes’ wife revealed she played hard to get with Manchester United star

Bruno Fernandes' wife, Ana Pinho, has revealed that she played hard to get when the Manchester United star first made his move. She said that the Portuguese star has been interested in her since they were teenagers.

Recalling the first meeting between the two, Pinho divulged that they met in school and were in the same class. She went on to reveal that the Manchester United star tried to kiss her a few times, but she did not agree.

However, the Portuguese star got his kiss after a few attempts, and the two have been together since then. Speaking to Voce na TV, Pinho recalled:

"We were 16/17 years old. We met at school. At the time, I was in Boavista and went to a nearby school. We fell into the same class. He tried a few times (to kiss me), and I always said 'no', and then I gave in. (It was) at school; it was just the two of us; it was in front of the school; there was a gum shop; that's it."

The two have been married since 2015 and have two children, Matilde and Foncalo. Speaking about the proposal and the moment, Fernandes recalled:

"It was a beautiful moment; it was in front of the whole family. I was nervous, but she was more nervous than me because when she began to open the gift, she began to realise that something was coming… (she) even dropped the ring."

Bruno Fernandes thanks Manchester United fans after Barcelona win

Bruno Fernandes has thanked Manchester United fans for being the 12th man for the team. The Red Devils came back from a goal down to win 2-1 at Old Trafford on Thursday, winning 4-3 on aggregate to seal their place in the last 16 of the Europa League.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Fernandes said about the home support:

"As I've said, they've (the fans) been with us in the toughest moments. This season we have been good; we've been really good, also because they are always behind us. This is something different; you can feel it between them and us; we have something special because they see that we are doing all we can to win games for them.

"Old Trafford was bouncing; that's why we get the result. When you get the goal straight after the second half starts, you know they will be behind us. It was just a matter of time to score the second goal."

Manchester United will shift their focus to the Carabao Cup, where they face Newcastle United in the final on Sunday (February 26).

