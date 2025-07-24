"He truly deserves this" - Former Arsenal star Marouane Chamakh names his favorite to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or

Former Arsenal striker Marouane Chamakh has named Achraf Hakimi as his favorite to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or. Hakimi played a pivotal role behind Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) success last season as they won the treble.

PSG's long wait for the Champions League finally came to an end last season under the stewardship of Luis Enrique. Hakimi has been one of the key players for the French giants in recent years and enjoyed a brilliant campaign for the Parisians.

Hakimi scored 11 goals and provided 16 assists in 55 appearances last season to help PSG win the treble. Marouane Chamakh has claimed that his compatriot deserves the prestigious Ballon d'Or in 2025 and insisted that it would be a proud moment for Morocco. The former Arsenal striker said, as quoted by TFT Morocco:

"Achraf Hakimi, an incredible season. He truly deserves this Ballon d’Or. I think he could even be a double Ballon d’Or winner. It’s a pride for all Moroccans."

Hakimi is widely regarded as one of the best full-backs in world football. The right-back is particularly known for his exceptional abilities while going forward.

The Morocco international joined PSG from Inter Milan in a reported €70 million deal. He has scored 25 goals and produced 35 assists in 175 appearances for the French giants till date winning ten trophies.

Paul Pogba makes his prediction for the 2025 Ballon d'Or

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has backed his compatriot Ousmane Dembele to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or. The World Cup winner with France in 2018 has insisted that Dembele deserves the prestigious individual award.

Pogba has claimed that Vitinha and Achraf Hakimi have both been fantastic this season. However, he considers Dembele as the favorite and even went on to claim that he won't win the award again if he does not win it this season. Speaking to iShowSpeed, Pogba said:

"I back Dembouz 100%, he won the UCL, he was crucial this season. If he doesn’t win it this year, he never will. Hakimi and Vitinha were great too. Dembélé is the favorite for the Ballon d'Or."

The Ballon d'Or gala will take place on September 22, 2025, at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris. PSG stars like Dembele, Vitinha and Hakimi are all expected to be among the frontrunners for the award following their treble-winning season.

