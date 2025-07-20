"If he doesn’t win it this year, he never will" - Paul Pogba makes bold 2025 Ballon d'Or prediction 

Paul Pogba has backed Ousmane Dembele to win the Ballon d'Or this year. The believes that PSG stars Achraf Hakimi and Vitinha have been good this season, but the Frenchman deserves it.
Speaking to iShowSpeed, Pogba claimed that Dembele will never win the Ballon d'Or if he does not get it this year. He added that the Frenchman was crucial for PSG's UEFA Champions League triumph and said:
"I back Dembouz 100%, he won the UCL, he was crucial this season. If he doesn’t win it this year, he never will. Hakimi and Vitinha were great too. Dembélé is the favorite for the Ballon d'Or."
Pogba turned the question to iShowSpeed, and the streamer jokingly picked Manchester United star Harry Maguire in his top 3. He named PSG's Dembele and Barcelona's Lamine Yamal as his top picks before adding the Englishman.
"Lamine Yamal, Ousmane Dembel and Harry Maguire."
The Ballon d'Or gala is set for September 22nd, 2025, at the Théâtre du Châtelet, Paris. PSG stars are leading the chase despite falling short in the FIFA Club World Cup as they won the UEFA Champions League, Coupe de France and Ligue 1 title.
Former Arsenal star backs Ousmane Dembele for Ballon d'Or
Gael Clichy was on RMC Sport ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup final when he claimed that Ousmane Dembele deserved the award. He said that the Frenchman was the 'most complete' player of the season and said (via GOAL):
"The Ballon d'Or rewards players who are decisive: you have to take into account individual statistics, which have been highlighted by Cristiano and Lionel Messi. This year, Ousmane Dembele has some pretty crazy numbers. And when he came on during the match, he was sharp, with or without possession, when he pressed."
"Failing to reach 90 goals in a year, for me today Dembele is the winner hands down. With Thierry Henry, we say that Ousmane is the most complete, he can score and make others score, cause chaos around him, he contributes defensively with his pressing... Today we have to give credit to Ousmane on these pressing phases, especially for players of this quality, he makes the work of an entire team easier, it's rare to see a player like that get in tune."
PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has already said that the credibility of the award should be questioned if Ousmane Dembele does not win it this year.