"He turned that game around", "Where would we be without him" - Fans hail Chelsea star as they win UECL after defeating Real Betis

Chelsea fans online have lauded Cole Palmer after he inspired a comeback in their 4-1 win over Real Betis in the UEFA Conference League final on Wednesday, May 28. The Englishman provided two brilliant assists which turned the Blues' fortunes around, despite being behind at the break.

Real Betis' Abde Ezzalzouli broke the deadlock in the ninth minute. After receiving an incisive pass from Isco, the Moroccan winger rifled his shot into the bottom right corner. The Spanish side dominated the remainder of the first half, but the Blues came out with renewed enthusiasm for the second half.

After the hour mark (65’), Chelsea were right back into the game as Enzo Fernandez scored to restore parity. Following a brilliant run and delivery from Palmer, Fernandez placed his header in the back of the net.

Five minutes later, Palmer dazzled with the ball and delivered an inch-perfect cross to Nicolas Jackson, who headed the ball into the net to make the scoreline 2-1.

In the 77th minute of the game, Jadon Sancho curled his effort into the net to give the Blues a two-goal advantage. Moises Caicedo sealed Chelsea's victory after receiving a cut-back pass from Fernandez in added time (90+1’).

Palmer maintained a passing accuracy of 84% (32/38) during the encounter. He delivered two key passes, created two big chances, and won five out of nine ground duels contested (via Sofascore).

Fans on social media praised the Englishman for his crucial role in the Blues' comeback victory. A fan wrote:

"COLE PALMER TURNED THAT GAME AROUND."

"Cole Palmer vs Betis: 2 assists 38 passes 84% pass accuracy 2 key passes 2 big chances created 4/6 successful dribbles 1 tackle 1 clearance ⚔️5/9 duels won Star performance from a star player!" another added.

"NEVER DOUBT MY BOY COLE PALMER EVER AGAIN. MY STARBOY," a delighted fan claimed.

"Cole palmer changed the game today .. we were 1-0’down in a final a week ago but our best creator was playing as a holding midfielder .. go figure," another chimed in.

"My god second half we have been superb, a trophy is a trophy and we’ve completed the set but where would we be without Palmer," another wrote.

Palmer was named the man of the match of the Conference League final against Real Betis due to his stellar display.

How did Enzo Fernandez perform for Chelsea against Real Betis?

Real Betis Balompie v Chelsea FC - UEFA Conference League Final 2025 - Source: Getty

Apart from Cole Palmer, Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez was another player who had an excellent outing against Real Betis. He scored Blues' equalizer in the 65th minute, which was the building block for their win. He also provided the assist for Moises Caicedo's goal in stoppage time.

Fernandez maintained a passing accuracy of 84% (38/45) against Betis. The midfielder also delivered one assist, made two recoveries, and won 4/6 ground duels (via Sofascore).

Chelsea are now the first team to win the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and the Conference League. Chelsea's triumph is also a good boost for Enzo Maresca, who will look to win other trophies for the club next term.

