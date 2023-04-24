"He turned into peak Messi there" - Southend United boss jokingly compares central defender to PSG superstar

Southend United manager Kevin Maher jokingly compared Shaun Hobson to Lionel Messi after the centre-back's brilliant solo goal against Scunthorpe United.

The two teams faced each other in a National League clash on Saturday (April 22), with Southend running out 3-1 winners at Glanford Park. Hobson received the ball to his feet on the edge of the box in the 65th minute via a simple pass from fellow defender Ollie Kensdale.

Hobson created a brilliant chance for himself with a drag-back that deceived two defenders before dummying his way past the goalkeeper and Reagan Ogle. He then had the simple task of finishing with his left foot into an open net to make it 3-0 for the visitors.

After the game, Maher joked that the 24-year-old Manchester-born centre-back's goal reminded him of Messi. He said, via Echo-news.co.uk:

"I’m delighted for Hobbo and he turned into peak Messi there. I'm so pleased for him in front of our fans because of how he's been as a person and as a footballer. He deserves it."

Lionel Messi has made it a habit to score goals where he leaves opponents in his wake with simple yet effective skill moves. Hobson may struggle to score a goal like this again, but it is surely a moment he will remember throughout his career.

The former Bournemouth youth academy player joined the Shrimpers in the summer of 2020 and is currently playing in the fifth tier of English football. The win against the Iron took Southend to eighth in the table with 66 points from 45 games.

Barcelona midfielder likely to renew his contract if Lionel Messi returns to Catalonia

According to Gerard Romero, via BarcaUniversal, Sergio Busquets could renew his contract at Barcelona if the club sign Lionel Messi this summer.

The 34-year-old's current deal at Spotify Camp Nou expires this summer and he is yet to pen fresh terms despite having a renewal offer on the table. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi's return to Catalonia as a free agent at the end of the season has been heavily touted.

It could have a domino effect on Busquets' future in Catalonia and prevent him from leaving the club after joining La Masia 18 years ago. Busquets and Messi were on Barca's books together from 2005 up until the latter's transfer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer of 2021.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is reportedly facing pressure to renew his deal at the Parc des Princes. He has fractured his relationship with some PSG fans due to stalling over signing a new deal.

Xavi Hernandez, however, recently claimed that Busquets' future at Barcelona isn't necessarily intertwined with Messi's potential move to Catalonia.

