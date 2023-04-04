Why is Lionel Messi being booed at PSG? Argentina captain makes Barcelona return his priority amid 'embarrassing' act from home fans 

Lionel Messi was booed by a section of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans at the Parc des Princes in the 1-0 Ligue 1 loss against Lyon on Monday (April 3).

According to L'Equipe (h/t FourFourTwo), the club's fans are disgruntled with the Argentine icon as he is not expected to renew his contract in Paris. He could leave as a free agent this summer and a return to Barcelona has been heavily touted.

As per journalist Santi Aouna (h/t @AlbicelesteTalk), Lionel Messi and his camp are prioritizing a return to the Catalan club and have rebuffed multiple contract extension offers from PSG. Barcelona have also set the wheels in motion to be able to fit him in their bloated wage bill.

They are apparently willing to do everything it takes to bring Messi back to Spotify Camp Nou, which has increased his desire to seal a return to Catalonia. PSG fans are seemingly unhappy with this and the club's loss against Lyon would have only added to their frustration.

After the game, former France international Thierry Henry called out PSG fans for their 'embarrassing' act and said:

"It’s embarrassing to hear whistles from the Parc. You can’t whistle one of the best players on the team, who has 13 goals and 13 assists this season. Personally, I would like to see him finish his career at Barcelona, in Europe..."

Lionel Messi has registered 29 goals and 32 assists in 67 games for PSG since joining them in the summer of 2021. However, he hasn't managed a single goal contribution in the four UEFA Champions League knockout games he has played in for the French giants.

Lyon defeat dent PSG's Ligue 1 title hopes despite Lionel Messi's best efforts

Lionel Messi played the full 90 minutes against Lyon as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) slumped to their fifth Ligue 1 loss this season.

Despite not managing to score or assist, he was arguably their best player on the field, creating five chances for his teammates, attempting three shots, and having 98 touches. No one on the pitch managed more.

He also completed four out of the six dribbles he attempted and was visibly PSG's main threat on the pitch. Hence, the boos would have barely had anything to do with his performance on the pitch.

Winning the league title is considered the bare minimum at the club, having won it eight times in the last 10 seasons. It will be akin to a consolation prize after being eliminated from the Champions League quarterfinals last month against Bayern Munich.

However, the loss against Lyon means PSG are still just six points clear at the top of the table with nine games left in the season.

