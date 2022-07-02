“He is the type of character Arsenal need in their ranks” – Kevin Campbell urges Gunners to sign 24-year-old who is like ‘four players rolled into one’

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has said that the Gunners need a player like Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez. He noted the Argentine's versatility, which could come in handy for manager Mikel Arteta's team.

As per The Guardian, Arsenal could face competition from Manchester United for Martinez's signature. The Gunners have already placed a bid of £35 million + £5 million in add-ons for the Argentine.

Squawka @Squawka Lisandro Martínez made 13.4 passes into the final third per 90 in the league last season, Daley Blind and Trent Alexander-Arnold were the only defenders in Europe's top seven leagues that averaged more. Lisandro Martínez made 13.4 passes into the final third per 90 in the league last season, Daley Blind and Trent Alexander-Arnold were the only defenders in Europe's top seven leagues that averaged more. 🎯 https://t.co/p6PHUcYhlu

The 24-year-old is left-footed and can play across various positions in defence. Campbell highlighted that as he deemed Martinez to be a good signing for the Gunners, telling Football Insider:

“Martinez can play centre-back, left centre-back in a three, left-back and in holding midfield. That is four players rolled into one, and he can play each position as well as the other. He is also a left-footer, which makes a massive difference."

He added:

"He is good on the ball, an Argentina international with a great nickname – ‘The Butcher’. It sounds just about right. He is the type of character Arsenal need in their ranks. If you think about it, £35million is not a lot of money when you consider that he is an Argentina international. He will be a good addition if they can get this deal done.”

Martinez played 36 games across competitions for Ajax last season, contributing one goal and four assists. His contract with the Dutch champions expires in 2025.

Arsenal's summer transfer market so far

Arsenal have made three signings so far this summer. They signed Sao Paulo winger Marquinhos and Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira.

Marquinhos, 19, played 17 games for Sao Paulo last season, scoring one goal and providing three assists. Meanwhile, Vieira, 22, played 39 matches for Porto across competitions last season, registering seven goals and 16 assists. He was the leading assist provider in Liga Portugal with 14 assists in 27 games.

Arteta's side also completed the signing of goalkeeper Matt Turner from New England Revolution. They had an agreement in place with the American in February, but he joined them this summer.

As per acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, striker Gabriel Jesus is also set to join the Gunners this summer from Manchester City. He scored 13 goals and provided 12 assists in 41 appearances across competitions last season.

The Gunners have also given Eddie Nketiah a new long-term contract, while Alexandre Lacazette has joined Olympique Lyon on a free transfer. The north London club will now hope to make Martinez their fifth addition this summer.

