“He does unbelievable stuff, both in training and matches” – Argentina star says Lionel Messi has ‘surprised’ him at the 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Lionel Messi's performances at the FIFA World Cup were at the forefront of questions as Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister spoke to the media today (December 8). He spoke at length about the impact the Paris Saint-Germain man brings to every game.

When asked about which player surprises him the most, Mac Allister said:

"Well, surprise is... It's difficult to single out one player from our national team. We know Leo and he surprises us every day. I would say it's Leo Messi. He does unbelievable stuff, both in training and in matches."

This comes after Messi was at his brilliant best against Australia in Argentina's Round of 16 game. He scored a goal, inspiring La Albiceleste to a 2-1 victory to progress to the quarter-finals.

The playmaker has been sensational throughout this edition of the FIFA World Cup, leading Argentina with three goals and an assist. When asked about how the team would adjust to opponent teams individually marking Messi, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said:

"The individual marking to Messi? We will see tomorrow what happens on the pitch. We are used to our opponents coming up with something different. We don't want to go to forgone conclusions. Even we can implement some changes in the technical side."

Argentina are set to face the Netherlands on Friday (December 9) in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals. Mac Allister had this to say about the Oranje manager Louis van Gaal:

"We know he is a top coach, world renowned. All his teams have different variations but with a clear idea. We will try to do our best in order to win."

It remains to be seen if Messi's dominant outings can help Argentina lift the third FIFA World Cup in their nation's history.

Sergio Aguero's Twitch stream joined by Lionel Messi ahead of FIFA World Cup match

Sergio Aguero's Twitch channel played host to various Argentina players, including his best friend Lionel Messi.

Messi and his Argentina teammates took some time off their preparations ahead of their FIFA World Cup quarter-final match-up against the Netherlands. They joined retired striker Sergio Aguero's Twitch stream.

Aguero and Messi, who are close friends, had a wholesome chat as Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul and Papu Gomez joined.

The former Manchester City striker, who retired after being diagnosed with heart arrythmia, spoke on the streaming platform with Messi on a variety of topics. The most heart-warming moment came when Aguero asked about Messi's room to which he replied:

"I'm in our room."

All in all, it was a very entertaining chat, which ended with the PSG man saying:

“Thank you for calling us, We love you. You are not here with us, but we’re remembering you everyday, you and Gio (Lo Celso). I want to greet all the people who watched us, bye.”

If Argentina beat the Netherlands on Friday, they will face either Brazil or Croatia in the semi-finals.

