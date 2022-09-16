"He understands that is he coming out of a difficult situation" - Xavi on Barcelona star missing Spain squad

Barcelona prodigy Ansu Fati wasn't included in Spain's squad for the forthcoming UEFA Nations League games despite his promising displays in recent weeks.

Reacting to the development, Blaugrana manager Xavi Hernandez has called for patience as the attacker looks to get back to the top of his game.

Fati is yet to reach full fitness after recovering from a long-term injury earlier this year. After being omitted from the Spain team once again, Xavi has said that the winger is fine, citing caution as the reason behind his omission.

"Ansu is fine," the Barcelona manager told reporters, as quoted by SportsMole. "He's a great player and he makes the difference when he comes on.

He continued:

"It's important to us. We may be expecting a little more intensity during the match, but he is gradually coming back, and he understands that is he coming out of a difficult situation.

"I will decide (about Ans)]. You have to be prudent. Last year, we were maybe too rash with the decision, and it was a problem."

Barcelona will face Elche in La Liga tomorrow (September 17) in their last game before the international break.

Xavi reckons the break has come at the right time and expects his team to pick up all three points. He also hopes for a favourable outcome for his team when Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid face each other on Sunday.

"It comes at the right time for us," the tactician continued. "We have not stopped, we have travelled a lot. For the staff, it's a timely break, because I think almost 90% of the players will go with their national teams."

"We have to win tomorrow, and then let's see what happens. We have to be attentive, especially since it's the Madrid derby. But what we have to do is win our game."

He added:

"We are expecting the same opponent we faced last season. Physically strong competitor. In terms of teamwork, they have a number of strengths. We only won thanks to a penalty from Memphis (Depay)," he added.

How has Ansu Fati fared for Barcelona this season?

Fati participated in Barcelona's last game versus Bayern Munich.

The attacker has made his impact felt despite playing a bit-part role at Barcelona this season. He's made seven appearances for them across competitions so far, with only one coming from the start.

However, he has managed two goals and as many assists. Xavi will hope Fati reaches his top level very soon to help the team as the campaign progresses.

