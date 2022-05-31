“In my head I have it clear” – Barcelona star Ansu Fati responds when asked about interest in joining PSG

Barcelona star Ansu Fati has responded to rumored interest from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Spaniard is a transfer subject for the Ligue 1 champions but wants to play on for the Catalans for the rest of his career.

Fati became the youngest debutant and later the youngest scorer in Barcelona's history in 2019 and quickly emerged as one of the best young talents. However, the last two seasons have been ridden with lengthy injuries, sidelining him from most of Barcelona's campaign.

The teenager has been limited to only 25 appearances since the 2020-21 season but that has done little to dilute speculation of a move to the French capital.

However, Fati says he's clear that he wants to continue playing for Barcelona.

Speaking to Spanish news outlet Marca, he said:

"Interested in signing for PSG? The truth is that I don't know. These are things that my agent and my parents have. From the beginning of everything I told my agent and my father what my goal was, which was to stay at the club In my head I have it clear, yes, hopefully I can spend my entire career here."

The 19-year-old signed a new contract with Barcelona last summer (as per The Athletic) that will keep him at the club until 2027 with a staggering release clause of €1 billion.

Last summer, he also inherited the famous No.10 from Lionel Messi following the Argentine's departure to PSG.

Fati is currently with Spain's national team along with five of his club teammates. He will be gunning for a few minutes even though he's not 100% fit yet, according to Sport via Barca Buzz.

La Roja begin their 2022-23 UEFA Nations League campaign next month with games against Portugal, Czech Republic (twice) and Switzerland coming up over the next two weeks.

Barcelona looking at a busy summer ahead

Head coach Xavi managed to anchor a sinking ship after taking charge in November and guiding the side to a runners-up finish in La Liga.

However, their job is far from done, with the club still not good enough to compete for the highest honors.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCBayern



“Bayern’s a serious club and I believe they won’t keep me, I don't want to play there anymore. A transfer is the best solution. I hope they don't stop me”. Lewandowski: “My era at Bayern is over. I don't see any possibility to continue playing for this club anymore”“Bayern’s a serious club and I believe they won’t keep me, I don't want to play there anymore. A transfer is the best solution. I hope they don't stop me”. Lewandowski: “My era at Bayern is over. I don't see any possibility to continue playing for this club anymore” 🚨 #FCBayern“Bayern’s a serious club and I believe they won’t keep me, I don't want to play there anymore. A transfer is the best solution. I hope they don't stop me”. https://t.co/ieO3q0tEBO

A massive clearout is expected to raise funds to accommodate new arrivals, among which could be Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish striker has made it clear that he wants to leave Bayern Munich (as per The Guardian) and things are moving on between the Catalans and Lewandowski, according to journalist Toni Juanmarti.

