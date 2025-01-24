“He understood what I was trying to do” - Ruben Amorim says Manchester United star linked with exit is now ‘improving in every aspect’ 

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has acknowledged that Alejandro Garnacho is improving in every aspect of his game. The Argentinean forward is no longer a first-team regular under the Portuguese and remains heavily linked with an exit this month.

Garnacho has appeared in every game under Amorim bar one, against Manchester City in the league. The 20-year-old has registered one goal and one assist from 15 games under the Portuguese so far.

He was in the starting XI for the seventh time under Amorim on Thursday, January 23, in the Red Devils' Europa League tie against Rangers. The Argentinean helped secure a hard-fought 2-1 win, with Manchester United now a step away from securing passage into the knockouts of the tournament.

Trending

After the game, Amorim pointed out that Garnacho understood the tactics very well.

“I think he’s improving in every aspect of the game. He was better today playing inside, also outside, changing positions, he’s improving the recovering position. You can see it until 90 minutes he’s always there recovering and helping, sometimes showing some frustration and that is good because he wants more," said Amorim.

He continued:

“I think he has potential to be so much better in every situation in the game. What I can say is he understood what I was trying to do, was really clear, I just want to help them but in the end it’s them that do the job.”

Manchester United next face Fulham on Sunday, January 26, in the Premier League.

Will Manchester United offload Alejandro Garnacho this month?

Alejandro Garnacho

Manchester United are not actively looking to offload Alejandro Garnacho at the moment, according to The Athletic. However, the report adds that the Red Devils could be forced to cash in on the Argentinean to comply with the Financial Fair Play norms.

Garnacho joined the club's academy from Atletico Madrid in 2020, before breaking into the first team under Erik ten Hag in 2022. As such, his departure could be registered as pure profit in the books and could help Manchester United adhere to PSR rules.

The Argentinean remains highly regarded at Old Trafford and also has admirers across the continent. Napoli are eyeing the player with interest, but their initial offer was turned down.

Chelsea also have their eyes on the youngster and have also enquired about his availability. The Red Devils could reluctantly agree to sell Alejandro Garnacho to the Blues to address their finances.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback