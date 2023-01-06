"He doesn't want to defend" - Carragher slams 2 Chelsea stars for their poor display in 1-0 loss to Manchester City

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has ripped into Chelsea duo Kepa Arrizabalaga and Marc Cucurella after the side's 1-0 loss to Manchester City.

The Blues have won one out of their last eight league matches, drawing 3 and losing 4 after their defeat at home to City tonight (January 5).

Riyad Mahrez secured all three points for Pep Guardiola's side in the 63rd minute.

The Algerian crept in at the back post to tap home from close range after Jack Grealish's clever cross.

However, the goal came from questioning defending from Graham Potter's men, particularly Cucurella.

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was also timid in his efforts to prevent Grealish's cross which trickled past him into Mahrez's path.

Carragher was doing post-match coverage for Sky Sports when he questioned Kepa's goalkeeping for the goal.

He said:

"Can the goalkeeper do more? I think he can. I'm pretty certain he could've done more. Man City have deserved that off the second half performance."

Carragher then slammed Cucurella's performance, claiming that the Spaniard doesn't want to defend:

"I've been questioning Cucurella in this second-half. He doesn't want to defend. Certainly 1 vs 1. We've seen that three or four times. Whether he stopped his run, because sometimes you're wary of playing someone onside."

Chelsea are 10th in the Premier League table and trail fourth-placed Manchester United by 10 points.

Meanwhile, second-placed City have cut the gap on league leaders Arsenal to four points.

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubemayang warned he may not play again after dreadful display against City

Aubameyang came on in the 5th minute of Chelsea's defeat to City after Raheem Sterling picked up a hamstring injury.

However, the Gabonese striker made little to no impact and was substituted for teenager Omari Hutchinson in the 68th minute.

Premier League legend Chris Sutton has warned Aubameyang that he may never feature again following his outing against City.

He told the BBC:

"Aubameyang looked like he didn't want to be here this evening."

Sutton continued by questioning whether Potter is thinking about Aubameyang's future in his team due to his poor showing:

"I wonder whether Graham Potter is thinking, how can I play Aubameyang again in a Chelsea jersey after how woeful he was. I'm always wary to criticise players for lack of effort or poor body language but Aubameyang absolutely epitomised that."

Aubameyang joined the Blues from Barcelona in the summer for £10 million. He has scored just three goals in 16 appearances across competitions.

