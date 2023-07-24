"He doesn't want to go" – Journalist claims Arsenal superstar will stay despite reports of massive Saudi offer

Arsenal star Thomas Partey is set to remain at the club despite interest from Saudi Arabian clubs, as per journalist Charles Watts.

Partey, 30, has been in the headlines for the last one month, as he's speculated to secure a move away from the Emirates. He has reportedly drawn interest from many Saudi Arabian clubs, who're willing to hand him a lucrative deal, as well as Juventus.

However, Gunners manager Mikel Arteta has rubbished reports that the Ghanian is likely to depart this summer, saying recently:

"Every time I spoke to him and every time I have a conversation with him, his will is to stay with us. For me, there is nothing there at all."

On his YouTube channel, Watts shared his thoughts on Arteta's remarks about Partey's future at the north London side:

"Very forthright, very certain comments from Arteta. It doesn't really leave any room for doubt, I would say, in terms of Partey's future. It seems as though he is staying put.

"People who I have spoken to and have been close to Partey have always said: 'He doesn't want to go. He wants to stay and be part of what’s happening at Arsenal'."

Watts backed the Gunners to retain the ex-Mallorca player:

"If a massive bid had come in, then Arsenal would have looked at it. They were never looking to push Partey out of the door. From a footballing point of view, it just doesn't make any sense.

"If you want to be strong, then you don't want to be weakening your squad. You have one of the world's best midfielders. Who would let him go?"

Partey, who joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid for £45 million in 2020, has netted five goals and laid out four assists in 99 games across competitions.

Arsenal preparing offer for Romeo Lavia

According to the Football Insider, Arsenal are preparing a new move to lure Romeo Lavia away from Southampton this summer. They have had positive talks with the Belgian midfielder, who has been identified as a Thomas Partey successor.

The 19-year-old could prove to be a brilliant signing. He could pop up as a rotational option for Declan Rice, Jorginho, Mohamed Elneny and Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Lavia, who's valued at around £50 million, joined the Saints from Manchester City for £10.5 million last summer. He scored one goal in 34 games across competitions for the Russell Martin-coached outfit last season.