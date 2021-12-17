"He doesn't want to leave" - Leonardo claims PSG stalwart will 'stay for life' at Parc des Princes

Leonardo, the sporting director of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), has revealed that club captain Marquinhos wants to stay at PSG for the rest of his career.

Speaking about the defender's future during a lecture at the Sorbonne University on Thursday (December 16), Leonardo said (as reported by Le Parisien):

"Marquinhos will stay for life. He doesn't want to leave."

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, negotiations between PSG and Marquinhos regarding a contract extension are already underway. It is worth noting that the Brazilian's current contract at PSG runs until the summer of 2024.

Marquinhos has been a vital member of the PSG squad since his arrival in the summer of 2013 from Serie A giants AS Roma. The Brazilian international has made 342 appearances for the Parisian giants across all competitions, scoring 34 goals along the way.

PSG are also working towards finding a solution to extend Kylian Mbappe's deal at the club. The 22-year-old forward has entered the final year of his PSG contract and looks like he won't be signing an extension. The Parisian giants now run the risk of losing Mbappe on a free transfer come next summer.

Kylian Mbappe will be in a position to sign a pre-contract with any European club in January.

Leonardo believes PSG will not be making any signings in January

PSG sporting director Leonardo believes the club will not be making any new signings in the January transfer window. The 52-year-old has stated that the club are in no need of any new players.

“Normally, teams that need something more, which we honestly don't, look for an opportunity rather than a big investment," he said. "The job of a sports director is heavy because it's 24 hours a day on the phone, moving around and seeing with your players. The transfer window makes people laugh from time to time. You have things planned and when it starts, things happen that you weren't expecting."

PSG had a pretty successful summer transfer window prior to the start of the 2021-22 season. The Parisian giants signed the likes of Sergio Ramos, Lionel Messi, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Georginio Wijnaldum on free transfers. PSG have also signed full-back Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan for a fee of around €60 million.

