"He would only want to play for Manchester United in England" - Adam Crafton explains why Ander Herrera refused to leave PSG for another Premier League club

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Ander Herrera has reportedly turned down a move to Tottenham Hotspur out of respect for Manchester United.

Herrera's name was rumored to have been brought up during discussions between Tottenham and PSG about a deal for Tanguy Ndombele. Spurs suggested the former's involvement in a swap for the out-of-favor Ndombele.

However, The Athletic's Adam Crafton has revealed that the Spaniard is happy at the Parc des Princes. Crafton added that Herrera would only play for Manchester United if he were to return to the Premier League.

Speaking on The Athletic's Football Podcast, he said (as quoted by Manchester Evening News):

"PSG's Ander Herrera was mentioned as a name in contention for a swap deal with Tanguy Ndombele at Tottenham. But he's happy at PSG and I'm told that he would only want to play for Manchester United in England."

It now remains to be seen what Mauricio Pochettino's side will do if they want to acquire Ndombele. Interestingly, it was Pochettino who brought the Frenchman to Spurs from Olympique Lyon on a club-record £55 million fee.

However, Ndombele was barely used by the Argentine's now-departed successor Jose Mourinho. After featuring sparingly under Nuno Espirito Santo at the start of the season, he is reportedly not in current Spurs boss Antonio Conte's plans.

PSG's Ander Herrera was a fan favorite during his time at Manchester United

Meanwhile, Ander Herrera has enjoyed a largely successful stint since joining PSG in the summer of 2019. The midfielder has made 92 appearances for the Parisians across all competitions, contributing six goals and as many assists. He has also won a Ligue 1 title, a French League Cup, two French Cups and two French Super Cups.

Prior to arriving in France, Herrera was a fan favorite at Manchester United. Not many were aware of his exploits for Athletic Bilbao in La Liga, which prompted his arrival at OId Trafford in 2014 to go under the radar.

However, fans quickly grew to love the Spaniard's tireless work-rate and occasional eye for goal. Herrera played well under both Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho, helping Manchester United to their only pieces of silverware in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Overall, he made 189 appearances for the Red Devils across five years, scoring 20 goals and laying out 27 assists. Herrera won the FA Cup, UEFA Europa League, Carabao Cup and Community Shield with the Manchester-based club.

