"He doesn't want to talk to him" - Pundit says Chelsea manager Graham Potter does 'not like' £38 million star 

Former USA international Eric Wynalda has claimed that Chelsea's new manager Graham Potter does not like 24-year-old striker Christian Pulisic.

The American forward has struggled to find regular game time in the Premier League under different managers at Stamford Bridge, including the former Brighton & Hove Albion manager.

Express Sport @DExpress_Sport Chelsea boss Graham Potter 'doesn't like' £38m star and wants to 'avoid speaking' to him express.co.uk/sport/football… Chelsea boss Graham Potter 'doesn't like' £38m star and wants to 'avoid speaking' to him express.co.uk/sport/football…

Pulisic has only started one game under Potter, who took over at Stamford Bridge following Thomas Tuchel's sacking in September. He scored his first goal of the 2022-23 season in Chelsea's 3-0 win over Southampton on Saturday (8 October 8). This was Pulisic's first contribution in 11 games for the Blues this season.

Speaking about Potter choosing to start with Raheem Sterling or Mason Mount, Wynalda claims that the former Brighton manager does not even want to talk with the American striker. He said via Express:

“A lot of comments coming from Graham Potter suggesting that he’s [Pulisic] great around the place, he’s a good player, he’s a good guy, we’re all rooting for him. The bottom line is Graham Potter doesn’t like him. He just doesn’t like him."

"He’s the one player that if he’s coming down the hallway, he’s looking for the side door. He doesn’t wanna talk to him. He doesn’t wanna look at him and nobody will admit that.”

The striker joined the Blues in 2019 from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year deal worth £60 million, becoming the most expensive American player in world football. Pulisic has scored 26 goals and assisted 20 more in 126 appearances for the Blues across all competitions.

Newcastle United prepare a €45 million bid for Chelsea striker Christian Pulisic

As per Sports Mole, Newcastle United are leading the race to sign Chelsea star Christian Pulisic. The deal being prepared by Newcastle is said to be worth €45 million and the Magpies are hoping to complete the signing in January.

ChelsTransfer @ChelsTransfer #Newcastle United are prepared to bid €45million in order to sign #Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic in the January transfer window. (TMW) #Newcastle United are prepared to bid €45million in order to sign #Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic in the January transfer window. (TMW)

The American striker is not expected to get regular game time at Stamford Bridge under Potter and is said to be looking for a move. Despite making 11 appearances since the beginning of the new season, the American striker, who is in the third year of his contract, has failed to impress.

Apart from his below-par goalscoring record for Chelsea, Pulisic's persistent injury issues are another reason why the American international has not been able to find consistency. Due to several injuries and health-related issues, Pulisic has missed 44 games since the 2019-20 season as per Transfermarkt.

Poll : 0 votes