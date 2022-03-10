"He wanted to shine as always" - Benzema says Mbappe was 'disappointed' after PSG crumbled against Real Madrid

Karim Benzema stole the spotlight from Kylian Mbappe on Wednesday night as PSG capitulated against Real Madrid in their UEFA Champions League last-16 second-leg tie.

The huge clash between Real Madrid and PSG ended with Benzema breaking Parisian hearts with a scintillating second-half hat-trick as Los Blancos overcame a 2-0 deficit.

It had looked ominous for Benzema's side when Mbappe struck a delightful effort in the first-half. The signs were that the night was going to be all about the 23-year-old.

The Frenchman gives PSG the lead on the night and makes it 2-0 on aggregate.



But Benzema's second-half blitz against PSG blew the Paris side away and out of the UEFA Champions League.

Benzema touched on his French colleague's disappointment following the game.

He told RMC Sport (via Fabrizio Romano):

"Kylian was disappointed after the game, it's normal - he wanted to shine as always. But he's young, he has enough time to do it."

With the defeat, the former AS Monaco forward will yet again miss out on UEFA Champions League glory, having come so close over the past few seasons.

The Parisians have only made it past the last 16 on two occasions in the last six years despite the huge influx of talent that has come to the Parc des Princes.

It is the latest chapter in the story linking Mbappe with a move to Real Madrid.

Will we now see PSG's Kylian Mbappe depart for Real Madrid?

The forward may now look to push through a move to Real Madrid

The 23-year-old was given a huge ovation prior to the game at the Santiago Bernabeu by Los Blancos fans.

He showed them just how talented he is with a fantastic first-half strike as Mauricio Pochettino's men dominated the first 45 minutes of the game.

For the majority of the game, most of PSG's threat came through the Frenchman, who had the likes of Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal on the ropes.

The defeat may now see the French international's future become clearer with the current speculation of a move to Real Madrid likely to increase.

Following his magnificent solo effort in the first leg at the Parc des Princes, it was rumored that PSG were set to offer the striker a huge new contract, making him the highest paid player in world football.

But his performance in the second-leg and the result could have consequences for the Paris side beyond being eliminated from the competition as Mbappe may now see his future at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The capitulation by PSG was alarming and Mbappe will now be considering his options as the Ligue 1 outfit risk losing a world-class forward.

Edited by Ashwin