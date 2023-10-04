"He wanted to walk out with him" - Newcastle United star says his son is a massive fan of PSG attacker Kylian Mbappe

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier admitted that his son Jacob is a massive fan of Kylian Mbappe.

The Magpies will host Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in a UEFA Champions League group stage fixture on Wednesday night (October 4). While Trippier will be hoping to keep the World Cup winner quiet, Jacob wishes to walk out with Mbappe over his father.

Speaking ahead of the tie, Trippier said (via GOALl):

"I was having banter with him [his son] last night. He wanted to walk out with him instead of me, it was something I wasn’t really happy with. He’s always watching his clips on YouTube. I told him, 'If you walk out with him, don't look at me in the tunnel.'"

The French striker is certainly a threat going into this match. Mbappe scored in PSG's opening 2-0 Champions League win against Borussia Dortmund on September 19. So far this season, he's bagged seven goals in Ligue 1 from six appearances.

Lavishing praise on Mbappe, the 33-year-old defender added:

"These are the levels you want to play at, playing the best players, the best teams. We need to recognize Mbappe is one of the best in the world but they have quality all over the pitch. But we can’t just focus on them, because on our day I think we can hurt anyone."

The pair have faced against each other on two occasions in the past. The first of these clashes came back in the 2015-16 Europa League when Mbappe represented Monaco and his side ended up losing 4-1 to Trippier's Tottenham Hotspur.

However, Mbappe got the better of the England international while playing for France in an international friendly in 2017 (4-1).

How have Newcastle United before facing off against Kylian Mbappe's PSG?

Kylian Mbappe (via Getty Images)

Newcastle United will be hoping to create problems for Kylian Mbappe and his PSG side as they travel to St. James' Park for a Group F UEFA Champions League fixture today (October 4).

The Magpies came away with a 0-0 draw against AC Milan at the San Siro in their opening Champions League clash. Although the Serie A side managed nine shots on target from their 25 attempts, Eddie Howe's men were able to maintain their clean sheet.

Despite failing to put forward their best performance in the previous game, Newcastle will come into the upcoming tie after defeating Burnley 2-0 in the Premier League (September 30).

The win should provide Howe's men with confidence and the atmosphere at Newcastle could prove a tricky task for PSG.