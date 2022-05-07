"He wants these answers there" - Jerome Rothen explains why PSG star and Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe is delaying decision on future

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe's future remains the subject of speculation as the Frenchman is yet to make a decision on where he'll be plying his trade come next season.

French football pundit Jerome Rothen has offered insights on the reason behind the attacker's indecisiveness so far.

It was all over the news during the winter that Kylian Mbappe has made up his mind to part ways with PSG at the end of the season.

However, recent developments suggest the attacker could still stay put at the club, with Marca reporting that there's growing pressure on the player to continue in Paris.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Kylian Mbappe will likely sign a new contract at PSG despite ongoing interest from Real Madrid ✍️ Kylian Mbappe will likely sign a new contract at PSG despite ongoing interest from Real Madrid ✍️ https://t.co/mzWjnY3jgm

Airing his thoughts on the subject, Jerome Rothen claims the attacker has opened the door to extending his contract with the Parisians, although that will depend on their sporting project.

"[Mbappé] opened the door to an extension; he gives PSG the chance to offer him something coherent. But it's not the money on the front line; it's the sporting project. He wants these answers there, and he is waiting for them," the pundit said on Rothen s’enflamme.

Rothen further stated that Kylian Mbappe's logic to quitting the Parc des Princes remains intact.

According to the French football pundit, the winger will certainly bid farewell to the Parc des Princes if nothing changes at the club in terms of their sporting project.

He said:

"His logic, if nothing changes at PSG, is to leave, and that has not changed. I hope that the Parisian leaders are aware of this. What is certain the fans need to know he is very attached to PSG."

Kylian Mbappe firing on all cylinders for PSG

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on the attacker's situation in Paris

The Frenchman has been the standout performer at the Parc des Princes this season with his scintillating performances in front of goal.

So far during the campaign, he's made 43 appearances for the Parisians across all competitions, recording 35 goals and 23 assists to his name.

it is worth noting that his contract with the club expires at the end of the season, meaning he'll be eligible to leave for free this summer unless he pens a new deal. It remains to be seen where he'll end up plying his trade next term.

