"He wants to help" - Erik ten Hag lifts lid on dinner with Manchester United's legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has given an insight into his discussions with Sir Alex Ferguson when the duo met for dinner on Tuesday, February 21.

A picture of Sir Alex and Ten Hag garnered a lot of interaction from Manchester United fans, who were thrilled to see the two together ahead of a crucial week for the club.

The Red Devils will welcome Barcelona for the second leg of their Europa League playoff tie at Old Trafford. They will then travel to Wembley to face Newcastle United in the final of the EFL Cup on Sunday, February 26.

When quizzed about the dinner with Sir Alex in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Barcelona encounter, Ten Hag said he enjoyed his time with the legendary manager and was looking forward to meeting him one-on-one again.

“It is massive [to have his support]. I always enjoy speaking with people who have a lot of knowledge, a lot of experience. He wants to share it, he wants to help and support. Manchester United is his club and he feels so committed. It was a great night, I am looking forward to my next night with him,” the Dutchman said.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag urges team to play to their best ahead of Barcelona tie

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was quizzed about whether his team were getting enough credit for their recent performances during the press conference.

In reply, the Dutch tactician stressed that they are focused on winning trophies and not getting credit.

He said:

"It's not about credit, it's about trophies. We have the opportunity [to win a trophy on Sunday], but the first focus point is always the next game and in that, we can't win a trophy this week. We have to go from game to game as the focus, but especially, you have to keep in the same mindset that every day we want to give a better version of ourselves.

"When you are facing such big teams as Barcelona, you have to play your best, otherwise you don't have a chance. So, we want to get through, to get to the next round and we have to give the best performance from this season. We believe in it, we're looking forward to it, so it gives us a lot of energy."

