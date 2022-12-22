“He wants to leave” – Joan Laporta confirms France international is a ‘real option’ for Barcelona to sign

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has given a crystal clear indication that his club wants to make a move for Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard.

Speaking to Barca TV, Laporta said (h/t Cope.es):

"He is a real option for us. His contract expires in two years and he wants to leave. He will be able to reinforce the defense."

Pavard is out of contract in the summer of 2024 and if Laporta's words are to be believed, then the France international wants to leave the German giants. As per a report from Metro (December 14), the defender has told Bayern that he intends on leaving the club.

Manchester United's name has also popped up in the conversation, but Laporta's comments confirm Barcelona's interest in the player. Pavard joined Bayern Munich in the summer of 2019 from VfB Stuttgart and has since been an important first-team player for the club.

Benjamin Pavard 5 @BenPavard28

Rendez vous sur Paris 🏼 🏼 Je rêvais de gagner des titres et je gagne le plus beauRendez vous sur Paris Je rêvais de gagner des titres et je gagne le plus beau 😍😍😍😍 Rendez vous sur Paris 🔥🔥🔥💪🏼💪🏼 https://t.co/GeA4zEhaEo

This campaign, he has featured in 21 out of a possible 24 matches across competitions for Bayern Munich. His versatility could solve the right-back crisis that Barcelona are experiencing at the moment.

Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde have often played out of position at right-back this season due to Hector Bellerin's poor form. Beyond the former Arsenal full-back, manager Xavi Hernandez only has Sergi Roberto capable of playing in that position.

He can also double up as a centre-back, a position which has been hit by Ronald Araujo's injury and Gerard Pique's retirement this season.

Pavard, 26, is in the prime years of his career and would be a long-term addition to Barca's backline.

He also traveled to Qatar with France for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, he only made one appearance, which came in the opening 4-1 group-stage win against Australia.

Barcelona target dropped hint on Bayern Munich future before World Cup

Speaking to L'Equipe in November ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Pavard refused to rule out an exit from the Allianz Arena.

He said:

"I have immense respect for Bayern. Here, I learnt the requirements of the very top level, and it is an honor to wear this jersey. Why not discover a new country, a new culture? But the sports project must be interesting. I'm not going to leave for nothing."

Now that the World Cup is over, one can expect a decision on Pavard's future in the coming transfer windows. On paper, a move to sign the versatile defender would make sense for Barcelona.

It remains to be seen if Bayern will let the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner leave before the end of his deal.

