"He wants to score for Chelsea, help the team with his goals" - Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea star scoring more than Cristiano Ronaldo

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has had his say on whether star striker Romelu Lukaku will score more goals than Cristiano Ronaldo this season. His comments came after Lukaku matched Ronaldo's brace with two goals of his own in the Blues' 3-0 win against Aston Villa.

Tuchel showered lavish praise on Lukaku's performance for Chelsea on the night, particularly lauding his confidence and composure. The Blues manager said about Lukaku:

"Today he was, and the idea was for him to be the difference and give us a different profile to what he had. He has a kind of personality and self-confidence, he wants to score, help the team with his goals. And he has the confidence and composure to do it."

"It was super important today because he scored two very difficult goals, no easy tap-in, and it made the difference for us. It helped us get a very important three points against a difficult opponent. He adds something we didn't have in this capacity so far. So I'm very happy."

No Chelsea player has scored more Premier League goals at Stamford Bridge since Thomas Tuchel took over than Romelu Lukaku (2).



He's only played one game. 😅 pic.twitter.com/Kp4ZrgMWlV — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 11, 2021

Lukaku scored two very well-taken goals to take his tally to three for the 2021-22 season. The Belgian is going to be an integral part of Thomas Tuchel's title charge at Chelsea this season.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel not worried by Cristiano Ronaldo's scoring prowess

Thomas Tuchel is happy with Romelu Lukaku's performances for Chelsea.

Cristiano Ronaldo starred on his return to Manchester United prior to Chelsea's game. The Portuguese superstar scored a brace in his team's 4-1 win against Newcastle.

Tuchel was asked whether he thinks Lukaku will be able to score more goals than Cristiano Ronaldo this season. He replied:

"I couldn't care less as long as Lukaku scores for us. Honestly, I know you'd like to have a good answer, but unfortunately, I don't have one. Lukaku was decisive for us today, and that is what we are looking for."

"He wants to score for Chelsea, help the team with his goals, that is what he did today. That is why he is here. He is not shy to speak this ambition out loud because he is full of confidence, and is the kind of personality that can handle it. This is what he showed in the first games and today."

Race for the golden boot:

Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹- 2 goals

Romelu Lukaku 🇧🇪- 3 goals.

FROM THE SERIA A TO THE PREMIER LEAGUE THE RIVALRY CONTINUES 💯🔥 pic.twitter.com/yESN0OJsLZ — H🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@77_Kiah) September 11, 2021

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku were two of the Serie A's most deadly strikers during their stints in Italy. Now the duo will battle it out for the 2021-22 Premier League Golden Boot award.

