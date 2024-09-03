"He wants to take his time to recover" - National team manager provides update on injured Barcelona midfielder

The Netherlands national team head coach Ronald Koeman has provided an injury update on Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. The 27-year-old is yet to make an appearance for the Catalans this season.

De Jong first sustained an injury to the distal tibiofibular syndesmosis of his right ankle during a match against Celta Vigo in September 2023. This initial setback led to a challenging period for the Dutchman, who struggled to return to full fitness. He also missed the UEFA Euro 2024 with Oranje.

Following months of recovery, De Jong sustained another injury on the same ankle in March while playing at San Mames. However, the midfielder suffered another injury at the same spot during the league El Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu on April 21.

Providing an update on Frenkie de Jong's condition ahead of the UEFA Nations League, Ronald Koeman said (via @FabrizioRomano on X):

"This is worrying. It's been a very long time. He is improving, but he is still not fit. There is damage to his ankle and he wants to take his time to recover."

Barcelona have given De Jong a time period of two weeks to assess his condition and consider if he can return to the pitch, as per Mundo Deportivo.

GOAL reported that in case the Dutch midfielder remains unfit to play, the Blaugrana will be recommending surgery as a last option. They will then look to have him back on the pitch for the second half of the season.

De Jong has been out of action for 134 days now, missing 11 matches for both club and country as of yet.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta opens up about the current situation of the club

Barcelona president Joan Laporta spoke about the current situation of the club, praising the coach and the sporting director. He said (via @FabrizioRomano on X):

"Hansi Flick has a winning mentality, we are very happy and proud of the squad. We see that La Masia is the core of our project. We’re also very happy with Deco, he did an excellent and magnificent job also in getting Hansi Flick here."

About the progress made by the Catalan club over the years, Laporta added (via @FabrizioRomano on X):

"Three years ago, the club was in a situation of risk and out of control. We have worked on economic recovery and the club is now better financially, socially and sportingly."

Barcelona are currently on top of the La Liga table with 12 points in four league matches. They face Girona next in the league on September 15, at Estadi Montilivi.

