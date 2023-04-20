"He wasn’t getting the service" - Gabby Agbonlahor names 2 Chelsea stars who could help rejuvenate Romelu Lukaku's Blues career

Aston Villa icon Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Chelsea full-backs Reece James and Ben Chilwell can help out-of-favor Blues loanee Romelu Lukaku revive his career at Stamford Bridge.

The Englishman was discussing the club's poor finishing this season and slammed the West London outfit for their inability to score goals. He claimed that the Blues require a clinical No.9 and Lukaku could be the solution to the club's problems in front of goal.

Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT (as quoted by Football365):

“It’s just their finishing – it’s half-embarrassing when you watch them now. Chelsea just need a striker. To have [Hakim] Ziyech, [Christian] Pulisic and not put [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang in the Champions League squad, it doesn’t make sense to me."

He added:

“I’d bring Lukaku back. Ivan Toney is also great shout. They need someone who is going to score you goals, all types of goals, and who has played in the Premier League. It has to be a signing to tie in with Financial Fair Play as well. The amount of money they’ve already spent, they probably can’t go out and buy a £120million striker."

Agbonlahor then explained how James and Chilwell's exceptional service from the flanks could help the Belgian forward flourish at the club. He said:

“Get the team playing to Lukaku’s strengths. When Lukaku was at Chelsea, [Ben] Chillwell and [Reece] James were injured and they weren’t getting the ball in the box for him. He wasn’t getting the service.”

Lukaku is currently on loan at former outfit Inter Milan and will return to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season when his loan spell ends. The Belgian international has recorded seven goals and two assists in 25 appearances across competitions for the Italian outfit this term.

"This is where Romelu Lukaku comes in" - Tony Cascarino explains why out-of-favor Chelsea loanee is 'worth one more go at Stamford Bridge'

Former Blues star Tony Cascarino has agreed with Agbonlahor's comments on Lukaku. The Englishman believes the Belgian international deserves one more shot to prove his worth at the West London outfit.

Cascarino highlighted that the club's exorbitant spending of late could inhibit them from signing a high-profile striker, something Agbonlahor pointed out as well.

The former Blues striker told The Times:

“It would be easier for Chelsea to have a clear, effective style if they had a genuine centre forward. They had no joy going long against Brighton, as their diminutive forwards could not win possession. Worryingly for Chelsea, Financial Fair Play rules could make it tough to sign a top striker this summer."

He added:

“This is where Romelu Lukaku comes in: he will return from his loan spell with Inter Milan at the end of this season. The key for the Belgian is fitness. He has struggled this campaign in Italy and with Belgium, but his previous Inter spell showed how devastating he can be when in peak condition. His Chelsea career has been disappointing but, considering the club’s frailties up front and their financial concerns, Lukaku is worth one more go at Stamford Bridge.”

Chelsea are currently 11th in the Premier League table amid very poor form this season. The Blues will next face Brentford at Stamford Bridge on April 26.

