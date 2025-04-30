“He wasn’t the Ronaldo we know now” - William Gallas offers Victor Osimhen advice on Arsenal or Manchester United in Cristiano Ronaldo comparison 

Former Chelsea defender William Gallas believes Manchester United will be a better destination for Victor Osimhen than Arsenal. Gallas used the example of Cristiano Ronaldo to back up his claim.

Osimhen was linked with several Premier League sides, most prominently Chelsea, last summer after his falling out with the Napoli hierarchy. However, a move couldn’t materialize, and he joined Turkish giants Galatasaray on a season-long loan.

As the 2024-25 season is winding up, the Nigerian striker has been linked again to Premier League clubs, including Manchester United and Arsenal.

Speaking in an interview with Prime Casino, Gallas stated that Osimhen has the potential to become one of the Premier League’s most formidable strikers, but expressed concerns about his adaptability. He opined that Manchester United will be the right choice for the Nigerian striker, given that Arsenal are hungrier for success at the moment.

The former Chelsea and Gunners defender said:

"I think Victor Osimhen can become a star in the Premier League, he has the right profile. He can stretch play and stretch the backlines. Another attacker can run into the space he makes, and he could be useful for any club in the Premier League. He’s always learning, but at the same time, how long will he need to adapt to a new situation?"

"We’ve seen foreign players before, it’s often difficult for them in the first season. The second season they step up, so it’s not unusual at all. Even Ronaldo, in his first season he wasn’t the Ronaldo we know now, but in the second season there were signs. It all depends which club. If Arsenal need results straight away, they need to win the Premier League next year, then they need one player who can do it straight away. They don't have time."

"If we talk about Manchester United, from where they are now, they don't need to win the league. They’re looking to be top four or top five, so maybe they can give Osimhen the time he needs."

Fabrizio Romano says no PL club can sign Victor Osimhen amid interest from Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea

Amid the recent reported interest in Victor Osimhen from Premier League heavyweights, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that no club will be able to sign the striker. As per Romano, none of Osimhen’s suitors are ready to pay his wage demands, and he will have to take a pay cut for a move to materialize.

Romano said (via Football Transfers):

"He wants the same salary he's earning at Napoli — €12m net, plus commissions and his €75m release clause. No English club is ready to pay him €12m net."

The striker’s wage demand was also reportedly the deal breaker for Chelsea last summer, with The Sun claiming that he wanted a wage package of £500,000 per week.

