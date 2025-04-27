Fabrizio Romano highlights key reason no PL club would sign Victor Osimhen amid Chelsea and Manchester United interest 

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has shared some details on Chelsea and Manchester United target Victor Osimhen. He reported that despite major interest, no Premier League club would be willing to meet the striker's wage demands this summer.

Ad

Osimhen has been linked with a move away from Napoli since last summer. He was linked with Chelsea, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain, among other clubs. However, a deal couldn't materialize, and he joined Galatasaray on loan for the 2024-25 season.

He could now be on the move permanently this summer, with Premier League clubs still interested. However, Romano has reported that for a move to take place, Osimhen will have take a wage cut. He said (via Football Transfers):

Ad

Trending

"He wants the same salary he's earning at Napoli — €12m net, plus commissions and his €75m release clause. No English club is ready to pay him €12m net."

As per Football Transfers, both Manchester United and Chelsea are highly unlikely to break their wage structure despite their interest in Osimhen. Both sides also have other strikers on their list for a potential summer move.

Ad

Osimhen has been excellent for Galatasaray this season, scoring 30 goals and providing seven assists in 35 games across competitions. His contract with Napoli has a €75 million release clause this summer.

Kieran McKenna on Chelsea and Manchester United target Liam Delap's future

Ipswich Town's relegation from the Premier League this season was confirmed after their 3-0 defeat at Newcastle United on Saturday. Following this, there is speculation about the futures of some of their players, mainly Liam Delap. Chelsea and Manchester United are among the clubs interested in signing him.

Ad

After the Newcastle game, Ipswich head coach Kieran McKenna spoke about Delap's future, saying (via GOAL):

"Liam's focus is still here and finishing the season as strong as possible. As I've said before, I think there's certainly a possibility that he's an Ipswich player next year. I don't think anything's decided in anyone's mind.

"But can Liam play for the biggest clubs in the country, the biggest clubs in the world? He certainly can. I fully believe that. He's already shown the impact he can have at Premier League level in a team that have really been fighting for everything. I think he can have an outstanding impact at this level."

Delap has scored 12 goals and provided two assists in 33 Premier League games this season. With Ipswich's relegation confirmed, he would reportedly be available for £30 million this summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More