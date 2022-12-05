"He has no weakness in his game" - Phil Foden backs England teammate to become best in the world after FIFA World Cup heroics

England attacker Phil Foden recently hailed teammate Jude Bellingham following his stunning display against Senegal in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup on Sunday, December 4.

The Manchester City star has backed Bellingham to become the best midfielder in the world in the years to come. Foden has lavished praise on Bellingham, labeling him as one of the most gifted players he has ever seen. He told ITV:

"I don't want to big him up too much because he is still young, but he's one of the most gifted players I have ever seen."

"He has no weakness in his game," he added. "I think he will be the best midfielder in the world."

England clinched an impressive 3-0 win against Africa Cup of Nations winners Senegal on Sunday to secure their place in the quarter-finals.

Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka scored for the Three Lions as they defeated the African giants to book their place in the last eight of the FIFA World Cup.

SPORTbible @sportbible Jude Bellingham appreciation tweet.



The lad is unbelievable. Jude Bellingham appreciation tweet.The lad is unbelievable. https://t.co/voThqgLNoA

Jude Bellingham had a stellar game for England and was one of the key architects behind England's big win against the Lions of Teranga. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder teed up Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson to open the scoring for England.

He became the first teenager to assist in a World Cup knockout stage game since 1966 as he set up Jordan Henderson's opener. Aged 19 years and 158 days, Bellingham also became the youngest player to assist in any FIFA World Cup game for England.

He was also influential in England's second goal scored by Harry Kane as well, having started the counter-attack with a surging run through the Senegal backline.

Bellingham has been thoroughly impressive for England in the FIFA World Cup so far, which has seen his stock rise further.

Gary Lineker wowed by Jude Bellingham's stunning display against Senegal in the FIFA World Cup

England legend Gary Lineker was amazed by Jude Bellingham's 'sensational' performance in England's 3-0 win over Senegal in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He wrote on Twitter:

"Goodness me, @BellinghamJude is unbelievably good. He’s the leader in this team. His parents must be so proud. Love him."

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan Only 19.. but already looks a world class footballer on the ultimate world stage. Take a bow, @BellinghamJude Only 19.. but already looks a world class footballer on the ultimate world stage. Take a bow, @BellinghamJude 👏👏👏 https://t.co/Dc9iV2TssG

On Foden's contribution to Kane's goal that started with a surging run from Bellingham, Lineker wrote:

"Sensational from @BellinghamJude again, he does everything, and @HKane gets his first goal of the tournament. Happy days."

Gareth Southgate's side will now be up against reigning champions France in the quarter-finals and will be a major test of their credentials.

Get England vs Senegal Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes