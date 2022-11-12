"He has only been there a few weeks" - Pundit claims Graham Potter might be regretting his decision to join Chelsea 

Former Scottish Premiership footballer Tam McManus claims that Chelsea manager Graham Potter might be regretting his decision to join the Blues.

Chelsea appointed Potter as head coach after former manager Thomas Tuchel's dismissal in September earlier this year. Although the Englishman got off to a decent start at Stamford Bridge, he has recently received criticism for the Blues' poor performances.

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge The Graham Potter doubters are ridiculous. None of the signings are his, the club is in transition and he's only just getting started. The impatience is a joke. You'd think fans would learn from Klopp at Liverpool & Arteta at Arsenal and time The Graham Potter doubters are ridiculous. None of the signings are his, the club is in transition and he's only just getting started. The impatience is a joke. You'd think fans would learn from Klopp at Liverpool & Arteta at Arsenal and time

The west London outfit suffered back-to-back defeats in the Premier League against Potter's former club Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal. Chelsea can't seem to escape their poor form outside the English top-flight as well.

The Blues lost 2-1 against Dinamo Zagreb in their final UEFA Champions League group stage fixture on November 3. They were also handed a 2-0 defeat by Manchester City in their Carabao Cup encounter a week later.

Given this poor run of games, McManus claims Potter is perhaps regretful of his decision to move to Stamford Bridge.

The former Hibernian striker told Football Insider:

“He’s not finding it easy, is he? It’s a big old job and there is a lot of uncertainty at Chelsea at the moment. The owner is making a lot of big decisions, signing a lot of players. Potter had it made at Brighton, he had a squad that had been built by him and they were playing unbelievable football."

He added:

“They are still doing it under their new manager, who is continuing to do an excellent job. Chelsea look lost at the back. I know he has only been there a few weeks but some of the results have been so poor. Surely there is a part of him that thinks he might have made a mistake.”

Chelsea are currently seventh in the Premier League table, a whopping 13 points behind leaders Arsenal.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter says he will use World Cup break to 'rejuvenate' after mixed start at Stamford Bridge

The Blues are set to face in-form Newcastle United away in their final Premier League fixture before the FIFA World Cup break. Following their poor run of games, Potter has stated that he will use the time off to rejuvenate.

The Blues boss told Sky Sports:

"I'm a human being as well. I've come from Brighton, where everything was pretty much organised over a three-year period. Pretty quickly you're into the washing machine in terms of the games and the turnaround."

He added:

"You have to deal with all that's going on and the amount of matches you play, and then you need a bit of time to reflect - if there is that time. There is because of the World Cup break and it would be stupid of me not to use that time to rejuvenate, to recover, to reflect and to improve."

The Athletic | Football @TheAthleticFC



#CFC Graham Potter believes he will benefit from Chelsea not playing any games for over a month due to the World Cup. Graham Potter believes he will benefit from Chelsea not playing any games for over a month due to the World Cup.#CFC https://t.co/iCHnlCPglF

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Chelsea and other EPL GW 16 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes