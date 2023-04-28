"He should weigh up his decision" - Rivaldo fires transfer warning to Liverpool attacker over Barcelona transfer

Barcelona legend Rivaldo has warned Liverpool attacker Roberto Firmino about joining the Blaugrana without a proper understanding of his role.

Firmino's eight-year stint with Liverpool is expected to end this summer. It emerged in March that the forward informed manager Jurgen Klopp of his decision to leave the club when his contract expires in June.

The Brazil international has since been linked with several clubs across Europe, including Inter Milan. There have also been claims that Barcelona have made him an attractive offer.

Rivaldo is aware that Firmino would relish the opportunity to join the Blaugrana like many other Brazilians. However, the former attacker warned the 31-year-old that he would have to play second fiddle to Robert Lewandowski at the Camp Nou.

"Following in the footsteps of other great Brazilian players, I believe Firmino would fulfill a dream of playing for Barcelona," Rivaldo wrote in his Betfair column.

"However, I think he should first find out what his role in the team would be. Xavi always plays with one center-forward - Robert Lewandowski - and the arrival of Firmino could suggest a change of strategy but will most likely mean that he would be a bench player who would play only a few minutes."

Rivaldo advised Firmino to consider his options carefully before making a decision:

"That's why I think he should weigh up his decision, not least because he's leaving Liverpool because he's lost his leading role within the club. That does not take away the beautiful history he has written. No doubt playing at Barcelona is a dream come true, but at this late stage of his career, he might need to look for another club that gives him greater assurances of playing more minutes."

Rivaldo added:

"So, should he reach an agreement with Barcelona, I would hope that he talks to Xavi first in order to understand what his role in the squad will be."

Although Rivaldo wants Firmino to consider things carefully, the former Hoffenheim man has reportedly already agreed to join the La Liga giants.

How has Barcelona-linked Roberto Firmino fared for Liverpool?

Roberto Firmino joined Liverpool from Bundesliga club Hoffenheim for £29 million in 2015. He has since been a key player for the Reds, bagging 109 goals and 79 assists in 360 appearances across competitions.

Firmino has been pivotal to the Anfield outfit's success under Jurgen Klopp in recent years, winning seven trophies, including one Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

However, the Brazilian has fallen down the pecking order following the arrival of Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo, starting only one league game since December.

