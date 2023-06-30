"He will choose Klopp and the Europa League" – Ex-German defender claims Liverpool target will snub interest from rivals to seal Anfield switch

Ex-Mainz star Guido Schafer has claimed that RB Leipzig ace Dominik Szoboszlai is interested in joining Liverpool this summer.

Szoboszlai, 22, has emerged as a potential transfer target for the Reds in the past couple of days. He and his agents has already met with the club's representatives this week, as per The Athletic.

But, the Merseyside outfit are reportedly likely to face competition from Newcastle United in their pursuit of the 32-cap Hungary international.

Speaking to The Anfield Wrap, Schafer shared his thoughts on Szoboszlai's future amid interest from Liverpool and Newcastle. He said:

"He wants to leave Leipzig this summer itself. Few days back, he told me, 'I want to make the next step', and he loves the Premier League too. If he can choose between the Champions League with Newcastle and the Europa League with Jurgen Klopp... he will choose Klopp and the Europa League. That's for sure."

Lauding the Reds and their manager Jurgen Klopp, Schafer concluded:

"They are an outstanding club and they also have the best manager in the world. For me, it's very, very true that Szoboszlai wants to go to Liverpool... not Newcastle, not Manchester City or anyone else."

Should the Liefering youth product secure a transfer to the Anfield outfit, he could prove to be a stellar signing for them. He would displace Jordan Henderson in the right-sided central midfield role in Klopp's 4-3-3 formation. He could also fill in as a wide operator if required.

Szoboszlai, whose £60 million release clause is set to expire on June 30, has been a star performer for Leipzig since arriving from RB Salzburg for around £19 million in 2021. He has scored 20 goals and laid out 22 assists in 91 appearances across competitions for his club.

Apart from Szoboszlai, Liverpool are also monitoring a number of other midfielders ahead of the next campaign. They have been linked with Khephren Thuram, Ryan Gravenberch, Manu Kone and Romeo Lavia.

Liverpool dealt blow after target's comments

Speaking to Algemeen Dagblad, Bayern Munich star Ryan Gravenberch asserted that he is aiming to stay at his club next season. He said:

"I'm assuming that I'll still be at Bayern next season. That's how I'm in it. I'm at a top three club in the world. I think that's beautiful and special. I'm not giving up just like that. My goal is to succeed at Bayern."

Gravenberch, 21, has been at the top of the Anfield outfit's midfield shortlist for the past few months. He was thought to be keen to depart Bayern as he racked up just 937 minutes of action last campaign.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are currently in the market to sign multiple midfielders to cover for James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita's exits. They have already signed Argentina star Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion for a fee of around £35 million.

