"He will decide" - Deschamps says Mbappe transfer saga involving PSG and Real Madrid makes no impact on French national team

France national team manager Didier Deschamps has commented on Kylian Mbappe's transfer saga. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker is considering a move to Real Madrid.

Mario Cortegana reported this week that talks between Mbappe and Los Blancos are set to begin in the next few weeks. Deschamps has now spoekn on the same ahead of his team's friendly games against Cote d'Ivoire and South Africa. Mbappe is set to feature in both matches.

The French manager told reporters that Mbappe's next destination would have no impact on his selection for the national team (via Le 10 Sport):

"I have no preference; I have no opinion; he will decide and anyway, whatever he decides, there will be no impact on the French team. It will be his decision and that of his family. I don't have any information, and I won't try to get any."

Deschamps continued:

"I think there are other players who need to be more worried about Kylian. At the level where it is, there is no reason for there to be an impact on the French team."

Football España @footballespana_ Didier Deschamps on Kylian Mbappe's future: "I have no opinion. He'll decide and whatever he decides won't be a problem for the team. It will be his decision and that of his family, who'll seek the best for him. I have no information and I'm not looking to have any." Didier Deschamps on Kylian Mbappe's future: "I have no opinion. He'll decide and whatever he decides won't be a problem for the team. It will be his decision and that of his family, who'll seek the best for him. I have no information and I'm not looking to have any." https://t.co/WX2aGW1Il0

Real Madrid's pursuit of PSG's Kylian Mbappe

The long-winding transfer saga began last summer when the Frenchman told the Paris side about his desire to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, the Parisians rejected Real Madrid's mammoth €160 million bid for the forward as the relationship between the two teams deteriorated.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎖| Mbappe made his decision in August and has never hesitated since then. Mbappe is a Real Madrid player. CONFIRMED. 🎖| Mbappe made his decision in August and has never hesitated since then. Mbappe is a Real Madrid player. CONFIRMED. @RMadridistaReal 🚨🎖| Mbappe made his decision in August and has never hesitated since then. Mbappe is a Real Madrid player. CONFIRMED. @RMadridistaReal https://t.co/FVJe4XUllD

PSG sporting director Leonardo slammed the La Liga side for being disrespectful in their attempts to lure Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu. He told L'Equipe in October, following comments made by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez about Mbappe's potential arrival (via Eurosport):

“These comments from Florentino Perez are only a continuation of a lack of respect for PSG and Kylian,”

He continued:

“In the same week, a Real Madrid player (Karim Benzema), the coach (Carlo Ancelotti), and now the president of Real Madrid have talked about Kylian as if he was already one of them. Florentino Perez has already spoken about Kylian to the Real Madrid fans during the week. I repeat: it’s a lack of respect that can’t be tolerated."

He continued:

“The Florentino thing has been going on for two years. The transfer market has ended, and the season is underway. There are games and Real Madrid cannot continue to behave like this. Make it stop. Kylian is a PSG player and the club understands perfectly that this relationship will last."

Mbappe eventually stayed on in Paris and has been their standout performer this season, bagging 26 goals and 17 assists across competitions.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet This Kylian Mbappé masterclass against Real Madrid. 🤩 This Kylian Mbappé masterclass against Real Madrid. 🤩 https://t.co/eeBmSHfKNQ

Playing alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. in a new-look frontline for the Parisians, Mbappe has flourished. He has comfortably outshone his more illustrious attacking teammates. That has only heightened interest in his services. with his contract set to expire this summer.

There have been efforts from the Ligue 1 side to keep their prized asset in Paris. Notable, Mbappe scored a fine goal in the first leg of PSG's UEFA Champions League last-16 game against Madrid at home.

He made his mark in the second leg too, putting PSG 2-0 ahead on aggregate before Carlo Ancelotti's side scored thrice in 17 minutes to progress to the last eight.

That could also be the death knell in the Parisians' effort to keep Mbappe at the Parc des Princes. As things stand, the Frenchman is all set to join Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer.

