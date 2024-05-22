"He will fall out with someone. He falls out with everyone" - Manchester United warned against appointing Thomas Tuchel as boss by pundit

Former Chelsea player Jason Cundy has warned Manchester United against bringing on Thomas Tuchel as their manager if they sack Erik ten Hag. The German gaffer, who is set to end his stint with Bayern Munich at the end of the season, is reportedly on the lookout for his next project.

Having already worked with Chelsea and having won the UEFA Champions League in 2021, Tuchel is one of the most highly rated managers available this summer.

However, according to Cundy, Tuchel can be difficult to deal with when things go sour and Manchester United should be careful about their decision. He told talkSPORT (via HITC):

"He will fall out with someone. He falls out with everyone. Eventually, he’ll move on because he’s not easy, a bit like [Antonio] Conte, he’s not easy to get on with. When trophies are coming in, perfect, as soon as those little performances start to dip, one or two things don’t go right, and then all of a sudden he starts having a pop at people, there’s a pattern there."

The Bavarians lost the Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen who remained undefeated in the league season. To add insult to injury, the German side lost 3-4 on aggregate to Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Tuchel, who has been linked with a move to England, is reportedly an option for the Red Devils if they sack Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United to play the FA Cup final against Manchester City on May 25

Erik ten Hag impressed in his first season at Manchester United, leading the club to a third-place finish in the Premier League. However, United have endured a disappointing 2023-24 season.

Ten Hag's men crashed out of the Champions League in the group stages and finished eighth in this year's edition of the Premier League, their worst finish in the competition ever.

United have a shot at redemption when they take on defending champions Manchester City in the final of the FA Cup on May 25, Saturday, at the Wembley Stadium.

If they win, they'll be upgraded to play in the Europa League, a spot currently occupied by Chelsea. It's also a chance for United to redeem themselves after losing the final of last year's edition of the FA Cup to Manchester City.