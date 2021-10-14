"He will guide you to success quicker than probably anyone else" - Danny Mills tells Newcastle to hire former Chelsea manager

Former Premier League star Danny Mills believes Newcastle United should hire former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho to succeed Steve Bruce after the Magpies' £350 million takeover by the Saudi Investment Group.

Newcastle are expected to part ways with Bruce in the coming weeks, as the club are currently languishing in 19th place in the Premier League, and are yet to win a league game this season.

The Saudi Investment Group's takeover of Newcastle has taken the league by storm. That has left fans and pundits wondering what changes would be made at the club in the coming months. Danny Mills believes the club should hire Jose Mourinho as their new manager, as he would be able to lead the club to success.

'If you give Jose enough money and allow him to do what he wants to do, he will guide you to success quicker than probably anyone else. Newcastle can go slowly and survive this season, next season finish in the top half, then top six," Mills told talkSPORT.

"But if they want to jump from survival to top four, I don't see anyone better out there than Mourinho to do that. You'd have to give him absolute fortunes to buy the players that he wants, but he's one of the only coaches that could do that."

The former Manchester United and Tottenham coach is currently the manager of AS Roma. The Portuguese tactician has had an impressive start at Roma, who are fourth in the league table after winning five of their opening seven games.

Jose Mourinho's failures with Manchester United and Tottenham in the Premier League in recent years could force Newcastle United to look at other options, though.

Newcastle United could look to make a move for Antonio Conte over Jose Mourinho

Hellas Verona FC vs AS Roma - Serie A

Jose Mourinho took over the reins at AS Roma this summer, and is, therefore, unlikely to leave the club in the near future. So Newcastle could try to sign former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte.

Also Read

Conte is yet to return to management after leaving Inter Milan at the end of last season. The Italian has become one of the most in-demand coaches in the world after leading Inter Milan to their first Scudetto title in eleven years last season.

Antonio Conte's ability to win trophies and develop players make him an ideal option for Newcastle United.

Edited by Bhargav