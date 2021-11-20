"He will be isolated for 10 days" - Pep Guardiola confirms Kevin De Bruyne will miss three Manchester City matches after testing positive for COVID-19

Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne is set to miss three games after testing positive for COVID-19, as confirmed by Pep Guardiola.

De Bruyne picked up the virus during his duties with Belgium during the international break. The Manchester City midfielder will have to isolate for ten days before returning after a negative COVID report.

This is a big blow for Manchester City with some key fixtures coming up. They are also assessing Jack Grealish and Phil Foden after their outings with England during the World Cup Qualifiers.

si.com/soccer/manches… Pep Guardiola confirmed #ManCity will be without Jack Grealish on Sunday, but says Phil Foden will be available despite an injury scare. More below: Pep Guardiola confirmed #ManCity will be without Jack Grealish on Sunday, but says Phil Foden will be available despite an injury scare. More below:si.com/soccer/manches…

Providing an update on the squad's fitness, Pep Guardiola said:

"Jack [Grealish] is getting better after the international break. Phil Foden came back with a disturbing knock in his leg but he is getting better. Unfortunately Kevin got positive from covid in Belgium so he will be isolated for 10 days. Two days ago he told me he was positive. He is here [in England]."

The Manchester City boss stressed the importance of Kevin de Bruyne's well-being over the team's momentum and fitness. He said:

“Forget about the fitness and the momentum, now he is positive he has to recover well. The health of the human being is more important than anything else. So one person tests positive, be careful because still now people are dying. He is vaccinated so he is more protected. Hopefully he will have minor symptoms."

Guardiola further added:

“The important thing is that he comes back when he is negative, he will start to train with us as soon as possible again and come back but it’s not about any concern about the rhythm or what we are going to miss. The person is more important. When someone tests positive we have to be careful and we have to help him and he has to be isolated at home and hopefully it will go well.”

Kevin de Bruyne set to miss key fixtures for Manchester City

Manchester City currently sit in second place in the Premier League table, three points off Chelsea. They want to keep their title charge going and have some key fixtures coming up.

Manchester City face Everton on Sunday in the Premier League and PSG in the Champions League on Wednesday.

They then go up against third-placed West Ham United, who are currently level on points with Guardiola's men, and are only behind on goal difference.

B/R Football @brfootball Pep announces Kevin De Bruyne received a positive COVID-19 test while in Belgium and needs to quarantine for 10 days.



City’s games in the next 10 days:



▪️ vs. Everton

▪️ vs. PSG

▪️ vs. West Ham Pep announces Kevin De Bruyne received a positive COVID-19 test while in Belgium and needs to quarantine for 10 days. City’s games in the next 10 days: ▪️ vs. Everton ▪️ vs. PSG ▪️ vs. West Ham https://t.co/XOv11HmnrI

Kevin de Bruyne will be an absentee for all three games. Guardiola will hope the Belgian recovers quickly and his reserves can get the job done in his absence.

