"He will leave the group in the evening" - FFF issue statement on Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe will be released from the France squad, the French Football Federation (FFF) has confirmed. Mbappe was substituted during Les Bleus' clash with Bosnia-Herzegovina in a World Cup qualifier on September 1 after picking up a knock. The federation confirmed the injury in a statement.

"On Wednesday in Strasbourg, at the end of the match against Bosnia-Herzegovina, Kylian Mbappe felt a pain in his right calf which does not allow him to participate in the next two matches of the French team, in Ukraine on Saturday and against Finland in Lyon-Décines next Tuesday."

The statement also added:

"The Paris Saint-Germain striker has been made available to his club. He will leave the group in the evening and will not be replaced for the trip to Ukraine."

Kylian Mbappe was named in the starting line-up as France took on Bosnia-Herzegovina in the World Cup qualifiers on Wednesday. The Paris Saint-Germain attacker managed to play 90 minutes of the encounter. But he was forced to leave the pitch in injury time due to discomfort in his right calf and was replaced by Anthony Martial.

The match ended 1-1 at the full-time whistle. Edin Dzeko drew first blood for Bosnia-Herzegovina but Antoine Griezmann ensured the spoils were shared netting just three minutes later. Les Blues will take on Ukraine and Finland in their next two fixtures before the international break draws to a close.

Kylian Mbappe still a Paris Saint-Germain player despite strong exit links

Kylian Mbappe was linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer but finds himself at Paris Saint-Germain for the time being

The summer transfer window was filled with rumors of Kylian Mbappe's departure from Paris Saint-Germain. The attacker was believed to be angling towards a move to Real Madrid, with the Spanish giants reportedly submitting a gargantuan €215 million bid for his signature.

PSG, however, maintained a no-sale stance to ensure the Frenchman continues at the Parc des Princes this season. With the player's contract expiring at the end of the current campaign, it remains to be seen how things will pan out between the two parties.

Kylian Mbappe has entered the new season on a brilliant note, putting up spectacular performances for Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1. So far, Mbappe has recorded three goals and two assists in four Ligue 1 games for PSG.

The French giants will aim to return to the pinnacle of French football and also make a statement in Europe during the 2021-22 campaign.

