“He will have problems with me” - Ivan Rakitic offers advice to Luka Modric over Saudi transfer amid Real Madrid exit rumors

Croatian star Ivan Rakitic recently spoke about Real Madrid legend and his compatriot Luka Modric potentially moving to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Rakitic left European football in January this year as he joined Al Shabab from Sevilla. He has made just five appearances for the Saudi Arabian side so far, scoring one goal and providing one assist. Many big-name players have also made their move to the country in recent years, following Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr in January 2023.

Modric, whose contract with Real Madrid expires in the summer, has also been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. Rakitic said about his compatriot's potential move (via Madrid Xtra):

"If Modrić comes to Saudi Arabia and does not sign for Al Shabab, he will have problems with me (laughs). If he chooses Saudi Arabia, it will be wonderful. I would call him in two minutes and do everything to get him to join Al Shabab.

"But if he decides to spend another year in Madrid, we will enjoy it for a while longer, it would also be incredible."

Rakitic and Modric have shared the pitch 84 times for Croatia and have also faced off 25 times at the club level.

Luka Modric rejected a move to Saudi Arabia last summer to stay at Real Madrid

Luka Modric was linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu last summer as well. Al-Nassr were interested in signing him, which would've seen the Croat reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo. However, Real Madrid offered him another one-year contract and he decided to stay in Spain.

Former Al-Nassr sporting director Goran Vucevic revealed this in an interview, saying (via Al Nassr Zone):

“Luka told us last summer that if Real Madrid do not offer him a new contract, he is very interested in accepting our offer but Real Madrid offered him a new one-year contract and his move to Al Nassr fell through.”

As per multiple reports, Modric wants to stay with the Los Blancos for another year. His role has reduced this season, having started in just 19 of his total 38 appearances across competitions. The 38-year-old has, however, contributed well, scoring two goals and providing six assists.

As per Football Espana, while the Croat wants to stay for another year, the club haven't made a decision on a potential contract extension yet.