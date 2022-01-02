“He will be the reason why they are my favourites for top four” – Agbonlahor names key man who could help club finish fourth in Premier League

Former England international Gabriel Agbonlahor has said he believes Tottenham Hotspur will finish in the top four of the Premier League ahead of Manchester United. He added that Tottenham have the best manager amongst those who are fighting for that Premier League spot in Antonio Conte.

Praising Antonio Conte, Agbonlaher said:

"I think the reason why Spurs are the favourites is because of the manager. They’ve got the best manager out of the other Premier League teams trying to get into the top four – West Ham, Manchester United, Arsenal.''

Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool are the probable teams to finish in the top three positions in the Premier League. This leaves only one spot up for grabs to qualify for the Champions League. The former England player predicted Manchester City would comfortably lift the Premier League title.

There are four teams currently fighting amongst each other for the final spot - Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and West Ham United.

Speaking to TalkSport, Agbonlahor said:

"Arsenal are dropping points, Spurs and West Ham winning. This is going to be the most exciting race we’ve had for the top four in years. Man City will win the title quite comfortably, but the top four race is what I’m excited to watch this season."

Agbonlahor said he is excited for the top four race. He believes Antonio Conte will repeat what he has done with Chelsea and Inter Milan and will be key behind Tottenham's success. The Italian manager won the respective league titles with Chelsea and Inter in the second season of joining them as manager.

Agbonlahor added:

“I'm so excited for this top four race. West Ham aren’t going anywhere. Arsenal are looking like a proper team now, Spurs are as well. Manchester United can’t play any worse, so they are going to be fighting for that top four place as well.''

He added:

"I think the reason why Spurs are the favourites is because of the manager. They’ve got the best manager out of the other teams trying to get into the top four – West Ham, Manchester United, Arsenal. He’s proven. Look what he’s done with Inter Milan, Chelsea, but especially with Inter Milan last season. To win the Scudetto when Juventus had been on top for nine years winning it. Him at that club now, he will be the reason they are my favourites for top four.”

Anotnio Conte believes goalkeeper Lloris will extend his Premier League contract with Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris' contract with the Premier League club expires in six months. Manager Antonio Conte believes the Spurs captain will extend his contract soon.

There have been rumors of Lloris looking to move out of the Premier League in the summer of 2022. However, Conte has squashed such claims.

"He's top level - I'm sure sure in a short time the club will find a solution with Lloris because he loves Tottenham", Conte said.

Speaking over the new contract for Lloris, Conte said:

“Hugo has showed that he’s top and he’s always focused. For us, he’s very important and I’m sure that in a short time they can find a solution with the club, because he loves Tottenham and Tottenham loves him."

