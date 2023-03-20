"He will score goals in that Chelsea team for sure" - Pundit backs Romelu Lukaku to succeed at the London club next season

Former Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morrison has backed Romelu Lukaku to succeed at Chelsea next season as long as he stays fit.

Lukaku scored 64 goals during his two-season stint with Inter Milan, winning the 2020-21 Serie A title. His sublime form saw Chelsea break their club transfer record to sign him for £97.5 million in the summer of 2021.

However, he failed to make a mark in London and was sent back to the Nerazzurri on a season-long loan last summer.

Inter were previously expected to sign Lukaku on a permanent deal when the 2022-23 season ended. But now the Italian giants are said to be unwilling to make his move permanent owing to concerns about the Belgian's lack of fitness.

Club CEO Giuseppe Marotta recently stated that Lukaku was ‘‘carrying 103kg on his shoulders’’ and that he was still not 100 percent match fit.

Former player Morrison, who now works as a pundit, has backed Lukaku to impress when he returns to Stamford Bridge in the summer. This is despite the 29-year-old scoring just three goals in 14 Serie A games this season.

He told Sky Sports (via Metro):

‘‘Romelu Lukaku has gone on loan and there is talk of him coming back. Can he be that focal point? If you’ve got Romelu Lukaku fit, with the players they have brought in who can go and create stuff, he should be able to score goals in that team. That’s one to watch. If they get Romelu Lukaku back, he will score goals in that Chelsea team for sure.’’

That said, if Chelsea were to pass on Lukaku and decide to sign a new striker, Morrison has urged the Blues to rope in Napoli forward Victor Osimhen. He said:

‘‘The one I would go and get is Victor Osimhen – I think he is unbelievable. He scores goals and Chelsea have the money to go and get him for sure.’’

Inter Milan CEO confirms Romelu Lukaku's Chelsea return

Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta has confirmed that Romelu Lukaku will return to Chelsea and will not be joining the Italian club permanently.

Marotta told Sky Italia that Lukaku, who has endured an injury-plagued campaign in his second spell with Inter Milan, would return to London in the summer. He said:

"The loan was for one season so on June 30 regardless of how well he plays, he’ll go back to Chelsea. Lukaku hasn’t found the fitness he needs to play his best football. He’s still not at his best or the player we got to see in years gone by."

