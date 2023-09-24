"He will score goals" - Gary Lineker impressed by Manchester United summer signing 

Gary Lineker has backed Rasmus Hojlund to shine at Manchester United following the Danish striker's arrival from Serie A side Atalanta.

Hojlund joined the Red Devils in a £72 million deal, becoming the club's most expensive U21 signing in history. The Denmark international is tasked with becoming Erik ten Hag's new No.9.

The 20-year-old has shown glimpses of what he's about in his first three appearances across competitions. The 6-foot 3-inch striker has used his strength, speed, and movement to cause defenders problems. He bagged his first goal in Manchester United's 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League midweek.

Lineker knows all about becoming an iconic Premier League forward as he bagged 72 goals in 119 games for Tottenham Hotspur. He's spoken glowingly about Hojlund's talent and has backed him to score goals, telling BBC Match of the Day:

"I have watched him in his first two or three games and he has only scored one goal, against Bayern, but he looks to me like he will score goals. I like his movement."

Hojliund's capture was questioned by many but not because of doubts over his talents. There was an expectation that Manchester United would sign a ready-made center-forward such as Harry Kane who instead headed to Bayern.

The young Danish striker is still a work in progress and a talent that Ten Hag can potentially mold into United's newest superstar in the coming years. He's receiving plaudits from many including Peter Schmeichel who reckons the club hasn't possessed such a player:

"He's got complete and utter unfulfilled potential. I don't think we've ever had a player like him."

Hojlund is set to strike up a partnership with Marcus Rashford to help ease the goalscoring burden on the English superstar. The 25-year-old is excited about the prospect of working in tandem with the Dane (via UtdPlug):

"Honestly. I'm very enthusiastic. Last year, when we went on counter-attacks, we only saw the other players' jerseys. This year, you have to understand that the dynamic has exchange."

The Dane is just at the start of his career but many have now got an indication that he could be the striker that Manchester United have long needed. He bagged 10 goals and four assists in 34 games across competitions for Atalanta. He's also netted six goals in eight caps for Denmark.

Manchester United new boy Rasmus Hojlund reportedly turned down a move to PSG

Rasmus Hojlund only wanted the Red Devils.

Hojlund's affection for Manchester United is well documented as he supported the Premier League giants during his childhood. His dream of playing at Old Trafford has been fulfilled and he even turned down Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain to achieve it.

The Athletic reports that PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi held a video call with Hojlund to convince him a move to the Parc des Princes. The Parisians were even offering him a higher salary than United but he only wanted to join Ten Hag's side.

Manchester United sealed Hojlund's signature on a five-year deal. He looks set to become a fan favorite with his constant pressing and eye for goal.