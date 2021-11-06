×
Create
Notifications

"He will score goals all his life" - Pep Guardiola lauds Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Manchester derby, claims Manchester United superstar will be scoring goals even when he's 75

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester United&#039;s Ronaldo will keep scoring goals despite his age (Image via Sportskeeda)
Pep Guardiola believes Manchester United's Ronaldo will keep scoring goals despite his age (Image via Sportskeeda)
Nakul Ahuja
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Nov 06, 2021 11:55 AM IST
News

Manchester City gaffer Pep Guardiola has expressed his admiration for Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the 186th 'Manchester Derby'.

🥁 Presenting October's Player of the Month...🏆 @Cristiano#MUFC https://t.co/lqpPudSNc9

Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford this summer after a decade away. Pep believes the former Juventus forward will keep scoring goals even when he's 75 years old.

Here's what he said while speaking with Sky Sports:

"He will score goals all his life. He will be 75 years old, maybe retired, but he would be at his own barbecue playing a game and he'll score goals. These types of guys, like [Lionel] Messi, like him, what they have done in the last decade in world football scoring goals and goals and goals and helping their team win, it speaks for itself."

He added:

"It's good for the Premier League that he's back. United belongs to Cristiano and Cristiano belongs to United. It's a good fit. It was in the past. Maybe it will be in the present and the future. We'll see."

Ronaldo has scored nine goals in 11 appearances since returning to England, reiterating that despite being 36 years old, he is still a force to be reckoned with.

𝑫𝑬𝑹𝑩𝒀 𝑫𝑨𝒀 🔴⚔️🔵#MUFC | #MUNMCI

He has also scored five goals in four Champions League matches, including a clutch goal against Villarreal. Ronaldo secured the win against Atalanta before equalizing against the Italian side earlier this week.

How close was Cristiano Ronaldo to joining Manchester City before he chose Manchester United?

The Portuguese prodigy was linked with several European clubs once he decided to leave Juventus.

Manchester City were leading the race to sign Ronaldo in the ultimate days of the transfer window. However, Manchester United swooped in to re-sign the 36-year-old forward and bring him to Old Trafford.

"He's scored goals all of his life!"Ahead of Saturday's Manchester Derby, City boss Pep Guardiola assessed #MUFC's Cristiano Ronaldo - and said he thinks the prolific forward will still be finding the net even in retirement. https://t.co/OJOYWXyACo

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has previously stated how he could've never imagined his former teammate would don the blue of Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola, upon being asked how close Ronaldo was to signing for the club, had a snarky response.

Here's what he said:

"You have to ask them. Ole said that he could not imagine him to be here. You have to ask them. Do you think both are happy to have each other there? That's what's most important."

Manchester United returned to winning ways after scoring three goals past Tottenham Hotspur's back-line last weekend. They currently sit in fifth position and will be hoping to continue their winning run.

ALSO READArticle Continues below

Manchester City, on the flip side, lost to Crystal Palace last weekend and will be hoping to redeem themselves after a disappointing performance.

Edited by Diptanil Roy
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी