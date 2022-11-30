"He has to win always. Nothing else is acceptable" - Zabaletta explains the pressure PSG superstar Lionel Messi is facing from Argentina fans 

Former Argentina international Pablo Zabaleta has opened up about the burden of expectation Lionel Messi carries, claiming that the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar is always expected to win.

Lionel Messi, who is playing in his fifth FIFA World Cup in Qatar, guided Argentina to the Copa America trophy in the summer of 2021. Their victory over Brazil at the Maracana Stadium ended Argentina's 28-year-long dry run in international football. Before eventually winning gold, Messi and Co. stumbled quite a few times, losing the 2014 World Cup final and two Copa America finals in 2015 and 2016.

In a special BBC column, Zabaleta opened up about the expectations Argentina has from its seven-time Ballon d’Or winner in Qatar, and how harshly he was treated in the past. The former Manchester City man wrote:

“There is a lot of love for Messi back home now, but it has not always been this way. After we lost the World Cup final in 2014, we lost two other finals - the Copa America in 2015 and 2016.

“In Argentina that is not enough. For some people and for parts of our media, just reaching a final is not acceptable. There was a lot of criticism of Messi because we had not won everything like he was doing with Barcelona at the time.”

Zabaleta also shed light on why Lionel Messi took a break from international football in 2016.

He continued:

“He gave up after that and took a break from the national team to recharge, but he quickly realised how important it was to him. Messi has won everything there is to win in club football, but he was desperate to come back and help us win something too. So it was amazing to see him winning his first major trophy at international level, at the Copa America last year.

“We won it by beating Brazil in the Maracana, which was something very special, and I loved how everyone ran to Messi at the final whistle to hug him.”

Zabaleta then explained why the FIFA World Cup was a taxing tournament for Lionel Messi.

“That win took the pressure off him a little bit, and stopped people saying he did not play for us the way he played for his club - but still people expect so much from him at a World Cup,” the former City defender added.

“It is like he has to win - always. Nothing else is acceptable. So, I know it can be a tough time for him mentally at these tournaments, which is why it is important he has the right people around him to help him relax.”

Lionel Messi has been Argentina’s standout performer at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina are a team of many talented footballers, but when the chips are down, there is only one player they unhesitantly turn to. Lionel Messi has unsurprisingly emerged as La Albicelste’s savior at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring two goals and claiming an assist in two Group C matches.

Messi’s goal and assist propelled the South Americans to a 2-0 win over Mexico in their second Group C outing. They are once again counting on Messi's magical left foot to take them to victory in the Group C decider against Poland on Wednesday night (30 November).

Having picked up three points from two matches, Argentina currently find themselves in second place in the Group C standings, sitting a point behind leaders Poland. A win over Poland would take them to six points and ensure round-of-16 football. A stalemate, on the other hand, would only be enough if third-placed Saudi Arabia (also three points) draw with Mexico.

