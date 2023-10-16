"He could win a Ballon d’Or once in his life" - Liverpool star Ryan Gravenberch names most talented youngster he has played with

Liverpool summer signing Ryan Gravenberch has named Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala as the most talented youngster he has ever played with. The Dutchman believes Musiala has the potential to win the Ballon d'Or at least once in his lifetime.

Gravenberch watched Jamal Musiala up close during their time together at the Allianz Arena last season. Even after parting ways with the club this summer, he is of the opinion that the 20-year-old is the most talented young player he has played with.

“I’d go for Jamal Musiala,” he said during an interview with Sky Sports Premier League when he was asked about the best young player he has had the privilege to play with (via @iMiaSanMia).

"Jamal does crazy things in training and also in the game. He’s very good for his age. I choose Jamal Musiala. I think he could win a Ballon d’Or once in his life. He will keep improving and get even better. There’s a good chance. He’s really good with his crazy dribbling,” he added.

Jamal Musiala is indeed one of the most talented young players in the football world currently. The attacking midfielder was a standout performer for Bayern Munich last season, recording 16 goals and 16 assists in 47 appearances across all competitions. This season, he already has a goal and two assists in eight games.

Ryan Gravenberch, meanwhile, has had a promising start to life at Liverpool. The Dutchman joined the Reds from Bayern Munich in a deal worth €40 million and appears to be going in the right direction at Anfield.

He has made eight appearances for the club across all competitions so far, scoring once and setting up another two.

What's next for Liverpool?

Liverpool have a huge fixture waiting for them after the international break this week as they are scheduled to take on Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield on Saturday, October 21.

They'll then switch their focus to the Europa League where they are scheduled to face French outfit Toulouse in another home fixture on Thursday, October 26. That will be followed by a Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest three days later.

Liverpool have failed to record a win in their last two Premier League games as they lost 2-1 to Tottenham Hotspur and played out a 2-2 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion last time out.